SAXE Global Announces Blockchain Ethics Drive As A Member Of CryptoUK, INATBA

SAXE Global Ltd, an international independent advisory firm, providing a range of regulatory, licensing and banking orchestration products to digital asset businesses has announced significant steps to promote responsible and ethical practices in the blockchain industry.

In May 2023 SAXE Global became a member of CryptoUK, a pioneering organization that focuses on blockchain responsibility. By joining CryptoUK, SAXE Global gains early access to industry insights and stays at the forefront of emerging trends, technological advancements and regulatory changes in the cryptocurrency sector. The announcement comes as the Financial Conduct Authority introduces new regulations regarding crypto asset promotions in the UK market. This membership enables SAXE Global to offer its clients expert guidance on compliance and strategic planning within the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies. The company is dedicated to embracing innovation while ensuring security and ethical responsibilities.

More details at https://www.saxe-global.com/post/saxe-global-joins-cryptouk-as-a-member-pioneering-responsible-cryptocurrency-practices

Furthermore, SAXE Global has joined the International Association for Trusted Blockchain Applications (INATBA) in May 2023. This move highlights the company's recognition of the transformative potential of blockchain technology and fintech innovation in facilitating secure and efficient transactions. Through its membership in INATBA, SAXE Global contributes to the development of regulatory frameworks, engages with policymakers, and collaborates with important industry stakeholders to allow the firm's clients to navigate MiCa and other EU-wide crypto asset policy advancements. The company's participation in INATBA aligns it with a prestigious international association focused on blockchain applications.

For more info, go to https://www.saxe-global.com/post/saxe-global-joins-inatba-empowering-blockchain-innovation-in-financial-services

These memberships position the company to advance its participation in shaping regulatory frameworks across the two regions, and cements SAXE Global's long-term focus on the cryptoasset sector and its commitment to the sustainably promote and shape guidelines that support the wider adoption of cryptoassets

Vice President Mark Walsh emphasized the company's commitment to supporting clients in the cryptocurrency industry, stating, "We are thrilled to finally partner with both advocacy groups to better empower our clients to navigate the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies with confidence."

For additional details on SAXE Global's membership in CryptoUK and INATBA, please refer to the following link: https://www.saxe-global.com/post/saxe-global-joins-inatba-empowering-blockchain-innovation-in-financial-services

