Say Goodbye To Home Buying Hassles With Myra's Homebuying Hub

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, the property industry hasn't witnessed any significant changes to the complex process of homebuying. With this in mind, Myra introduced their website with a simple 4-step process to ease the homebuying journey for first-time homebuyers.



Myra's Homebuying Hub is set to revamp the current tedious and complicated homebuying journey.

As the latest addition to Myra's educational ecosystem, they bring us a new digital platform - a home booking web app - Myra's Homebuying Hub - to continue their mission of simplifying challenging obstacles in the current conventional home booking process.

Accessible through Myra's website, the booking app provides templated examples of documents to submit, other relevant information, and an online calculator to work out monthly bank loan repayment installments.

Purchases can easily upload documents for Myra to review and assist. The app also serves as a portal to update purchasers on their booking.

With a young target market, the team at Myra understands that the homebuying journey is tedious, especially for first-time homebuyers. As the majority of Malaysians have limited access to home buying education, the booking app serves as an additional tool on their current website, focusing on the other areas that homebuying holds, and provides better, more informative, and guided information.

Myra's Homebuying Hub aims to solve two main problems - a lack of convenience and a thirst for knowledge.

Homebuyers need to calculate installments, current repayments, interest rates and Debt Service Ratio checking. With app features like online instalment calculators, DSR calculation rating, document submission guide and additional tips for homebuyers, Myra ensures that the homebuying experience is smooth and educational.

Document collection for loan applications is an inefficient back-and-forth manual process, and first-time homebuyers might get overwhelmed by the load of documents they need to prepare. With the booking app, Myra homebuyers and prospective homebuyers will have a digitally housed copy of all necessary documents for reference or future usage.

Myra's Homebuying Hub will collect, store and handle personal information of individuals in accordance with the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 ("PDPA") and has obtained SSL Certificate to ensure the security of every app user's privacy.