SBI Group subsidiary BYFIN launches 1st multi-industry "SBI-BANCO Deep-Tier Supply Chain Finance Platform" with RootAnt

HONG KONG, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Backed by SBI Group, SBI-BANCO is the first blockchain-oriented end-to-end "Deep-Tier Supply Chain Finance Platform" that has been successfully launched in APAC, enabling access to financing for SMEs suppliers across targeted industries.

SBI-BANCO is a strategic partnership between the platform operator BYFIN Co., Ltd. (An SBI group member company) and the Singapore-based fintech company RootAnt Global Pte. Ltd., a digital banking platform technology provider.

Cash strapped SMEs have suffered the most from the COVID-19 pandemic whereby survival has become their primary concern. On the other hand, large corporates have struggled not only to optimize their working capital but also to digitalize their current operations and build resiliency into their supply chain.

SBI-BANCO targets industries with deep-tier suppliers such as construction, real estate, energy, FMCG, automotive and logistics. It focuses on "deep-tier reverse factoring" and leverages on the stronger credit standing of anchor corporate buyers, to provide access to unsecured, cheap, and fast financing to not only tier-1 suppliers, but also the entire supply chain of SMEs suppliers. Anchor corporate buyers strengthen their cash flow and relationship with their entire supplier ecosystem. Win-Win for all.

SBI-BANCO improves transparency and traceability in the value chain, prevents fraud and double financing. Also, it collaborates with banks to promote "Green and sustainable Deep-Tier Supply Chain Finance" to grant better rates to eligible SMEs suppliers with sustainable practices, incentivizing the entire supply chain to "go-green" and move towards "carbon neutrality".

SBI-BANCO is currently Live and onboarding the first batch of anchor corporates. It has completed the 1st cross-border financing transaction with a Singapore renewable energy company and its Chinese suppliers. The platform will be subsequently rolled out in HK, Japan, Vietnam, and other ASEAN regions in the coming months.

"BYFIN is an enthusiast when it comes to the development of FinTech. Having seen BANCO's unprecedented potential in transforming the traditional and labour-intensive Supply Chain Finance, SBI Group has therefore made a quick and confident decision to invest in RootAnt. We are glad to announce our partnership with RootAnt to launch the blockchain-oriented SBI-BANCO Platform in APAC. Not only does the platform encourage sustainable development of supply chains in fast growing economies in Asia, but also universalizes Deep Tier Green Supply Chain finance."

- Mr. Min Zhu, CEO of BYFIN (SBI Group)

"Deep-Tier supply chain finance is still at its initial stages in APAC, and we see a tremendous opportunity in an end-to-end digital banking platform offering like BANCO where key players such as banks, enterprises and SMEs collaborate on a single platform, to facilitate cross-border trade, close the financing gap for SMEs and support enterprises to strengthen their supply chain and cash positions at scale. The key is to leverage on digital transaction banking technologies to improve transparency and traceability in the value chain, to prevent fraud (internal and external) and improve risk management. Therefore, we are excited to be partnering with a strong partner like BYFIN (SBI Group), to promote this transformative solution to the region."

- Mr. Lincoln Yin, CEO of RootAnt Global

About BYFIN

BYFIN is a One-Stop Financial Service Enabler.

Incorporated in Hong Kong since 2017, BYFIN is an SBI Group (listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange: code 8473) member company. We offer operational and technological support to local or international businesses in the financial industry.

Our Solutions include Deep-Tier Supply Chain Finance Platform, Liquidity Management System, Back-office Operations Outsourcing and more. With our extensive network and financial ecosystem in Asia, we serve a wide range of clients with highly customized solutions.

www.byfin.com

www.sbibanco.com

About RootAnt

RootAnt's mission is to make business finance, Easy, Open and Borderless. HQ in Singapore with offices in China (Shanghai) and Japan (Tokyo).

Technology enabler of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) for Digital transactional banking by connecting enterprise ecosystems and financial institutions. By leveraging the company's expertise in finance and technology, RootAnt enables financial institutions to better manage their risks, improve traceability and transparency in financing and integration with alternative data providers. BANCO, a digital banking platform by RootAnt, provides Deep-Tier Supply Chain Finance as flagship product where multiple parties (Banks, NBFIs, Anchor corporates, Suppliers, Insurers and others) collaborate on a single digital platform to unlock working capital in the ecosystem. Currently Live in Singapore.

www.rootant.com

www.banco.asia

Contacts

BYFIN Co., Ltd.

info@byfin.com

+852 3900 1577

