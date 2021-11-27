SBTT Announces A Special Crypto Exchange Launch, Aims To Be The Backbone Of Small Businesses

SBTT announces fair launch.

SBTT (Small Business Transaction Token) team is pleased to announce the start of its fair launch scheduled to take place on November 29th, 2021, and the launching of its Cryptoplace Exchange at the same time. SBTT is a business transaction token designed and developed to assist small businesses to tap into the blockchain bandwagon to facilitate smooth transactions for their customers across the world without using traditional banking services.

In a bid to support small businesses and improve their hold on the digital marketplace, the team at SBT Group is excited to announce its fair launch and its crypto exchange as its first use case goal in their pursuit of bigger ambitions to help businesses prosper in this new age of digital currency assets.

SBTT Concept

Initially, the SBT Group plans to launch their crypto exchange where individuals and investors can buy, sell or swap any vetted cryptocurrency coin or token easily and without the hassle that comes with buying cryptocurrencies. There are many benefits to buying and holding SBTT tokens for early investors, as SBTT is developing a large business-oriented ecosystem known as the Business Operating System (BOS). This system will support the tokenization of products and services for businesses with minimum interruption in their current means of work to move from traditional currencies to digital assets. By holding SBTT long-term, investors will gain passive rewards from all the transactions conducted on the exchange by having a percentage of the fees for exchanges distributed to token holders as well as from the increase in value of the token when a percentage of the tokens from the fees is permanently burnt out of the total circulation.

SBTT will also be the reference currency or token that will be used on the BOS network where businesses or investors can use the token to purchase goods and services on the BOS Network.

Eventually, ordinary people will also be able to use the token to pay for day-to-day transactions such as online shopping, booking their next vacation, or buying groceries at their local store and enjoy the freedom that comes with a decentralized financial structure.

SBTT For Small Businesses

SBTT is developing a blockchain-powered marketplace where business owners can sell their products and services online making profits. Using the SBTT token, small businesses can network with each other, conduct B2B transactions, and generate leads easily.

The team behind SBTT has asserted that they will distribute 33% of the total token in the form of loans to small businesses for 5 years. This loan will help businesses to expand their operations and scale their business activities. The project also aims to support reputable charities and foundations whose aim is to reduce poverty and hunger in underdeveloped countries of the world.

SBTT aims to become a universal bank where crypto enthusiasts can buy, sell, stake, and swap their tokens. Users will also be able to use SBTT wallets connected to physical cards as a form of payment method similar to debit and credit cards for use at terminals or ATMs globally.

How will investors benefit from the SBT Projects?

● Token holders are rewarded for every transaction carried out on the Business Operating System (BOS).

● Long-term token holders will receive passive capital gains by staking their tokens on the SBTT platform.

● SBTT tokens are designed for transactions not only on the marketplace but also on multiple other platforms.

How To Buy SBTT?

The process of buying SBTT is straightforward. Just follow the steps below to purchase your first SBTT tokens:

1. Download the SBTT Cryptoplace App on Apple Store or Google Play Store.

2. Create an account for free.

3. Take note of your wallet's secret phrase (this step is very important).

4. Go to "Buy Token" on the app, and enter the number of tokens you want to purchase.

5. Add your credit/debit card data, and confirm the desired transaction.

6. Review your transaction and click on the "Buy" button

Alternatively, you also can purchase SBTT tokens directly via the contract address through the website https://sbtgroup.net

About the SBTT team

SBTT Project is created and developed by a group of small business owners, entrepreneurs, and developers from over 20 countries including Australia, USA, China, India, UK, Romania, Germany, UAE, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Malaysia that know the constraints and restricts of running a business in today's world, and are working to facilitate businesses integrate blockchain technologies and assets into the mainstream of business transactions.

