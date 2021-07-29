SC Johnson Recognized as 2021 Sustainable Development Model Enterprise

SHANGHAI, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 10th China Finance Summit & 2021 Global Sustainable Business Conference was held in Shanghai. SC Johnson, the world's leading manufacturer of household cleaning and other consumer and professional products, was selected as the 2021 Sustainable Development Model Enterprise after undergoing a rigorous evaluation process carried out by the Summit's Review Committee.

"Sustainability is one of SC Johnson's core tenets. Since entering China in 1987, we have kept a steadfast focus on our corporate citizenship responsibilities to work towards high-quality and sustainable development. We are honored to be recognized as the 2021 Sustainable Development Model Enterprise. We will continue to build on our foundational goals of creating a safe and healthy environment for our world to flourish through our various initiatives," said Alan VanderMolen, Chief Communications Officer of SC Johnson.

Founded in 2012, the China Finance Summit has become one of the most influential platforms to exchange ideas in the economic field. Held at the start of China's 14th Five-Year Plan, the 10th China Finance Summit aims to uncover the driving force behind China's economy and pay tribute to the enterprises and people who are doing their part to promote economic growth and social progress. At the ceremony on July 29, six categories of awards were announced, including Individual Awards, Comprehensive Awards, Single Awards, Specific Awards, Special Awards, and Product Awards. SC Johnson was awarded the 2021 Sustainable Development Model Enterprise for its outstanding performance in the six dimensions: innovation, responsibility, influence, driving force, growth and foresight.

At SC Johnson, we take it a step beyond producing trusted products, and direct our focus on the big picture to create a better world. We are committed to making life cleaner, healthier, and better by building long-term partnerships with regional nonprofit organizations and giving 5% of all pretax profits to charities every year. In recent years, our key achievements in China include:

Since 2011, we helped establish plastic recycling infrastructure in the Pudong area of Shanghai and in 2015, in the Shanghai Chongming Dongtan Nature Reserve at the mouth of the Yangtze River to dispose of marine plastic waste and protect the environment.

and in 2015, in the Shanghai Chongming Dongtan Nature Reserve at the mouth of the Yangtze River to dispose of marine plastic waste and protect the environment. Since 2011, we helped to educate 50,000 primary and middle school students in 100 schools yearly on environmental protection and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) related subjects.

In 2020, we donated supplies to Wuhan , Hebei , Jilin , and Beijing during the COVID-19 outbreak, safeguarding the health of frontline staff and students, and contributing to environmental cleaning and disinfection, and germ removal in hospitals and communities.

, , , and during the COVID-19 outbreak, safeguarding the health of frontline staff and students, and contributing to environmental cleaning and disinfection, and germ removal in hospitals and communities. In 2021, we refurbished a school in the rural area of Wuzhou, Guangxi province, that have underdeveloped sanitation systems. The school provides the students with the tools and knowledge they need to improve health and hygiene in their communities.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 135-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com.

Related Links :

http://www.scjohnson.com