Scale Insights Unveils Advanced AI-Powered Algorithms to Revolutionize Amazon PPC Automation for Sellers

Scale Insights, a rapidly growing technology company specializing in e-commerce solutions, has been at the forefront of transforming the landscape of Amazon PPC automation for sellers. Their advanced software suite leverages dynamic, rule-based algorithms to deliver unprecedented advertising control and efficiency.



The innovative software, boasting sophisticated algorithms, comes as a response to the need for greater PPC campaign effectiveness amidst a bustling Amazon marketplace, where a majority of small and medium-sized businesses reportedly earn between $12,000 and $60,000 annually.



Topping the list of innovative features is the Dynamic Bidding Algorithm, an intelligent tool that customizes bidding rules and targets ACoS based on the performance of keywords or products. This functionality ensures sellers invest their resources strategically, leading to optimized advertising spending.



The Negative Algorithm and Import Algorithm work hand-in-hand to streamline keyword usage.



The Import Algorithm streamlines the process of analyzing aggregated search term performance, identifying high-performing keywords, and seamlessly integrating them into existing ad groups. It automates the process of sourcing keywords from various campaign types, aggregating 60 days of search term stats, and adding them to the destination ad based on specific criteria.



On the other hand, the Negative Algorithm enhances budget efficiency by analyzing aggregated search term performance and adding negative keywords or product targets to ad groups. This ensures that underperforming search terms are automatically negated, allowing sellers to focus their advertising spend on keywords that drive results.



Complementing these pioneering algorithms, Scale Insights has introduced a Dayparting feature that pauses ads during low-sales hours, adding another layer of cost-effectiveness to the mix and giving you more granular control over your PPC campaigns.



Beyond algorithm-driven automation, the software offers sales analytics tools and a comprehensive preview feature. This feature allows sellers to scrutinize proposed algorithm actions before their implementation.



Scale Insights' commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions also shines through its analytics tools. Sellers gain access to rich data that uncover correlations, trends, and product performance insights. A restock forecasting tool also stands out, enabling users to project restocking dates and quantities for each product accurately.



This is achieved by calculating the "Amount to Restock", which is determined by multiplying a product's daily sales velocity with its total lead time. Additionally, to safeguard against unexpected demand surges or supply disruptions, a "Buffer Stock" is computed by multiplying the daily sales velocity with a set number of buffer days.



Together, these calculations provide sellers with a comprehensive insight into their inventory needs, ensuring they maintain optimal stock levels and capitalize on sales opportunities.



Leslie Chong from Scale Insights shares, "Our advanced software suite signifies a monumental leap forward in Amazon PPC automation. We're thrilled to empower sellers with a level of control and visibility they've never experienced before."



