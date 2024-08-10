Scale Social AI Launches Groundbreaking Technology to Elevate Authentic Customer Engagement for F&B and Restaurant Businesses

A leader in developing new social media marketing technology is excited to announce the first platform to help businesses turn everyday customers into brand influencers.

Launch of Innovative Technology Platform Offers Businesses an Edge in Social Media Marketing

Raleigh, North Carolina – Scale Social AI is excited to announce the launch of its cutting-edge technology platform designed to revolutionize customer-generated content and short-form video marketing. This groundbreaking platform enables restaurants, ecommerce businesses, and event venues to gather authentic content through a simple QR code scan effortlessly then transform this authentic customer-generated content (photos, short videos) into engaging TikTok-like videos for the business. Scale Social’s full-service platform posts newly created content and launches targeted awareness campaigns to maximize reach and impact.

Short Form Video Marketing for Businesses

In the ever-evolving digital landscape, authenticity and engagement are paramount. Scale Social's platform leverages the power of customer-generated content and short-form videos to help businesses create genuine connections with their audiences. Through Scale Social’s technology platform, businesses can effortlessly unleash real customers' creativity and authentic voice, turning everyday moments into compelling marketing assets.

"The platform is designed to make social media marketing more authentic and effective," said Runbin Dong, CEO of Scale Social AI. "Scale Social understands the value of customer-generated content and has developed a seamless solution that empowers businesses to amplify their social media presence based on real, authentic content, on autopilot mode."

Research has shown that consumers crave authenticity today. More than 90% of surveyed customers say that UGC (user-generated content) holds more influence over their buying decisions than traditional content. The same trend paved the way for the meteoric rise of influencer marketing. Beyond that, Scale Social’s solution is more authentic, scalable, cost-effective, and long-lasting than typical influencer marketing.

Scale Social AI, LLC is a leading social media marketing technology innovator. The company’s mission is to empower businesses with technology solutions that unleash the power of real customers’ voices, help companies grow, and benefit their communities. Scale Social’s state-of-the-art platform allows companies to turn everyday customers into Influencers and eventually build the world’s largest network of brand ambassadors & nano-influencers.

