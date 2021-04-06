Scaled Agile Appoints Rob Howard as First VP of Asia Pacific

Scaled Agile expands APAC presence to support growing number of enterprises leveraging SAFe for digital transformations

BOULDER, Colo., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility, announced the appointment of Rob Howard as vice president of the company's Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Based in Australia, Howard will drive Scaled Agile's growth strategy in APAC.



Rob Howard, Scaled Agile's First VP of Asia Pacific

SAFe has seen significant growth in APAC as enterprises in the region accelerate their digital transformations. Of the more than 20,000 enterprises around the world using SAFe, 15% of them are in the APAC region. Raising awareness about SAFe's benefits—faster time-to-market, higher quality, productivity gains, and employee engagement—will be key to driving growth.

With over 20 years working across sales, marketing, and management, Howard held leadership positions at CyberCX, Red Education, and F5 Networks. In his new role at Scaled Agile, he will lead enterprise sales, help align Scaled Agile Partners and resources to meet increasing market demand, and support the SAFe Community in APAC.

"With the digital revolution surging in Asia, there has never been a more important time to support businesses in the region," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile. "Rob's background makes him a great business ally for enterprises and Scaled Agile Partners as they grow their adoption of SAFe to achieve digital maturity and gain a competitive advantage."

"I am thrilled to join Scaled Agile at this turning point of Asia Pacific's digital transformation revolution," said Howard. "Lean and Agile practices are playing a critical role in driving this new technology-based economy, and SAFe is fast becoming the preferred framework for enabling APAC businesses to successfully transform. I am excited to work closely with our partner ecosystem—including Accenture, NTT DATA, and PCCW Global—to support them and their customers through every phase of their transformation journey."

