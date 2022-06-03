SCB powers its path toward digital banking leadership and new era of API-led modernized banking platforms with IBM

SCB's continuous investment in its IT infrastructure today ensures millions of its customers nationwide can enjoy exceptional services and products.

BANGKOK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SCB announced today the adoption of IBM zSystems (NYSE: IBM), bringing the highly secured, high availability and resiliency platform to its core-banking applications to support the agile microservice development of new services and products in response to today's fast-paced digital consumer era.



SCB

"Millions of SCB's financial transactions that smoothly happen in a fraction of a second, twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, be it deposit, money withdrawal at ATM machine, credit card payment at a store, online or on a mobile banking channel, are the result of SCB's continuous investment on sophisticated technology underneath," said Dharittee Kritsernvong, Chief Information Officer at Siam Commercial Bank. "As we have grown our online and mobile customer base exponentially and more and more customers are choosing to manage their finances, renew their car insurance or ask for home loans via digital channels, we put our customers at the center and decided to bring access to the latest data on IBM zSystems via any device to our customer-facing team, to make it more convenient to serve our customers on the go, within the regulatory guidelines."

In addition to running banking and finance applications that support massive customer data and online transactions on IBM zSystems to ensure its customers of the high availability and reliability 24x7 across 365 days, SCB also adopted IBM z/OS Connect to enable RESTFul APIs in its core banking applications on IBM zSystems.

This modernization helps SCB to protect millions of dollars of investment on its existing platform, while also decreasing the time needed for development and deployment, increasing the reusability, improving the scalability, speeding the response time and simplifying the integration of its core IT infrastructure. Bringing the security, performance, availability and the agility of application development together via RESTful APIs also capacitates SCB to provide innovative customer-centric and personalized products and services to millions of its customers across Thailand with customer information directly queried from privacy-protected and regulatory-compliant data on IBM zSystems.

"IBM zSystems have formed the technology backbone of the global economy for decades, are valued by two thirds of the Fortune 100 as a highly secured platform for running their most trusted workloads, and are today central to modern hybrid cloud environments," said Surarit Wuwong, Country Manager, Technology Group, IBM Thailand. "With 70% of global transactions on a value basis running on IBM zSystems, its today-and-future development roadmap will ensure SCB and its customers of the highest levels of performance, scalability, security, and availability for years to come."

