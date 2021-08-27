SCCG and Northwoods League Announce Partnership to Promote Organized Baseball within the Casino Gaming Industry

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SCCG Management Founder and CEO, Stephen Crystal announced today that it has partnered with the Northwoods League to promote its organized baseball organization within the casino gaming industry.



The new baseball league, the Northwoods League, was born in 1994, beginning with affiliates in Kenosha, Wausau and Manitowoc, Wisconsin; Dubuque, Iowa and Rochester, Minnesota. This League was made up of "All-Star" teams of college players who competed in a 56-game schedule between June and August. At the end of the first season, approximately 70,000 fans attended Northwoods League games and the Rochester Honkers had claimed the first League title with a 31-15 overall record.



Twenty-six years later, in 2020, the Northwoods League drew more fans than any baseball League, at any level, in North America. This incomprehensible fact summed up the sports scene in a year the American public was ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic. Innovatively leading the sports industry, the Northwoods League managed Federal, State and Local health regulations to play 498 games by 22 teams in six States and 15 Upper Midwest cities, drawing 214,584 fans.



Crystal said of the announcement, "As a firm, we are committed to the promotion of a broader slate of sports entertainment choices within the casino gaming industry. Bringing attention to these highly engaging sports presents a more comprehensive picture of sports in the US. They represent broader content propositions to the gaming industry as sports wagering opportunities, expanding available markets for bettors."



"As we venture further into this space we were looking for a partner that could help us navigate the complex and ever-changing gaming world," said Matt Bomberg, Northwoods League Great Lakes Division President. "It became evident very quickly that Stephen and his impressive team at SCCG were the correct group for us."



About The Northwoods League



The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players. Having completed its' 28th season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 22 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, over 265 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and World Series Champion Max Scherzer (LAD), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford (SFG) and World Series Champion Chris Sale (BOS). As well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and 2019/2021 Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (NYM) and 2021 All-Star, MLB Gold Glove finalist and 2019 Second Team All-MLB shortstop Marcus Semien (TOR). All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League website at watchnwl.com. For more information, visit



About SCCG Management



SCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.



Contact:

Stephen A. Crystal

SCCG Management

+1 702-427-9354

stephen.crystal@sccgmanagement.com

Source:

Source:



