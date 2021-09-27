SCCG and PlayCaller Sports Announce Partnership; Plans Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sep 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SCCG Management Founder and CEO, Stephen Crystal announced today that it has partnered with Play Caller Sports to support its upcoming launch with strategy and business development services within the casino gaming industry.Play Caller Sports is a next generation fan engagement platform focused on sports betting and fantasy sports, providing micro-markets and related gaming experiences for NFL, NBA, MLB and International Soccer. Crystal said of the announcement, "We are focused on aligning with the most innovative companies in the sports entertainment industry with broad applications to the casino gaming industry. Providing strategic guidance and business development support at the earliest stages of a company's development allows us to have a significant impact on its success. Play Caller Sports has a talented team that is focused on one of the most dynamic and fastest growing areas of our industry. We look forward to introducing their innovative platform to our many strategic partners and influencers."About SCCG ManagementSCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.CONTACTStephen A. CrystalSCCG Management+1 702-427-9354Copyright 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com