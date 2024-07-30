Scenic Las Vegas Weddings Unveils New Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas

Scenic Las Vegas Weddings opens a new chapel at 5071 N. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas. Just 15 minutes from the Strip, it offers a modern, intimate setting for up to 40 guests. Visit sceniclasvegasweddings.com for more details.

—

Scenic Las Vegas Weddings is pleased to announce the grand opening of their new wedding chapel, located at 5071 N. Rainbow Blvd, #160, Las Vegas, NV 89130. This new venue offers couples a modern and intimate setting for their special day, just 15 minutes from the Las Vegas Strip and across the street from the Santa Fe Station Casino.

The chapel features 12-foot ceilings, creating a spacious and elegant ballroom atmosphere. It includes numerous photographic backdrops, perfect for capturing beautiful and unique moments. Despite its large size, the chapel maintains an intimate feel by limiting capacity to 40 guests.

For those seeking a personalized touch, the chapel can be rented for the day and decorated to match any theme, with options to work with outside florists and wedding planners. The facilities include two restrooms, a kitchen, a fully equipped hair and make-up bride room, and a spacious groom room.

"We are excited to offer this new venue for couples looking to celebrate their love in a beautiful and intimate setting," said Trey Tomsik, Owner of Scenic Las Vegas Weddings. "This chapel, with its stunning Vegas murals by a local artist, offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience for couples on their special day."

Scenic Las Vegas Weddings is known for its exceptional service and scenic outdoor wedding and photography packages, including Eldorado Canyon, Red Rock Canyon, and Valley of Fire. The addition of the chapel allows them to offer a wider range of options for couples.

For more information about the new wedding chapel and to book a wedding or photography package, please visit https://sceniclasvegasweddings.com/ or call (866) 921-7547.





About the company: Scenic Las Vegas Weddings is a wedding service provider in Las Vegas, specializing in creating memorable wedding experiences in some of the most beautiful and iconic locations in and around the city. They offer a range of wedding and photography packages designed to meet the unique needs and desires of every couple.

Contact Info:

Name: Trey Tomsik

Email: Send Email

Organization: Scenic Las Vegas Weddings

Address: 5071 N. Rainbow Blvd, #160 Las Vegas, NV 89130

Phone: (866) 921-7547

Website: https://sceniclasvegasweddings.com



Release ID: 89136903

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.