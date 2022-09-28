SCG International has launched a business model to help bolster the international trade potential, both offline and online. With over four decades of expertise in supplying products and raw materials overseas, the company is ready to provide advice and solutions to its business partners and operators. Assistance is available for them to expand their SME customer base and rectify their business flaws with premium services involving financing, product stockpiling, and e-marketplace.

The mission is to survive the global disruption and crisis in 2022. With three strategies to boost the growth of international trade — End-to-End Supply Chain Solutions, Green Business, and B2B ASEAN E-Marketplace — SCG International aims to become a leading trusted international supply chain partner.

With an average long-term growth of sales are expected to total 54 billion baht in 2022.

in 2022. The Dubai Hub is in process of development as a supply chain hub from 21 company offices across the world, as part of a plan to penetrate new markets with high potential in the SAMEA group covering South Asia , the Middle East , and Africa .

BANGKOK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Abhijit Datta, Managing Director of SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd., points out that the logistic crisis facing the global manufacturing industries is caused by unexpected situations like the COVID-19 pandemic and war. As a result, there have been fluctuations in energy prices and raw material costs.



SCG International sets 3 strategies to become leading trusted international supply chain partner; Unlocking supply chain disruption through end-to-end solutions

With expertise in international trade, SCG International can provide advice to businesses in helping them boost their competitiveness and cope with business disruptions, he said.

Under the "Trusted International Supply Chain Partner" concept, SCG International offers solutions for doing international business. Three strategies are available to help businesses from large industries to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow further, namely End-to-End Supply Chain Solutions, Green Business, and B2B ASEAN E-Marketplace.

"We set a growth target of 6 per cent for the long term, with sales of 54 billion baht in 2022" Mr. Datta said.

"We aim to become a leader in trusted international supply chain partnership, focusing on growth and expansion in global megatrend markets like SAMEA," he added.

SCG International, formerly known as SCG Trading, focuses on business models that help raise the competitiveness potential through alliances. The company not only serves as a connector for overseas product distribution but also plays a leading role as a trusted international supply chain partner. This mission calls for SCG International to present an integrated array of products and solutions to truly serve the demands of international customers.

The three growth strategies that help SCG International to achieve its role as a trusted international supply chain partner are:

End-to-End Supply Chain Solutions: SCG International is in a perfect position to provide resilient and efficient solutions completely throughout the supply chains, regardless of the size of customers — from large industrial groups to SME businesses.



This is due to a strong network of 21 branches across the world, over 40 years of experience, and its own marketing platform. With a financial support system that helps maintain cash flow and supply volume, SCG International has the potential to offer complete solutions to the business operators throughout the supply chain despite a global supply chain disruption.



"With multi-faceted preparedness, we aim at the SAMEA countries —new markets in South Asia , Middle East states in the Gulf Cooperation Council, namely Saudi Arabia , Kuwait , Oman , United Arab Emirates , Qatar and Bahrain , as well as African nations. The SAMEA group's economic growth is among the world's highest and their population accounts for over 45 per cent of the world's total," Mr. Datta said.



He also said that SCG International is building its Dubai Hub product management centre in the UAE's Dubai city, to help reduce the transport time and product costs within the SAMEA countries.



"We view Dubai as a city that can connect with the world's two largest countries, China and India , that are the world's production hubs," Mr. Datta said.



Green Business: SCG International focuses on products and services that are friendly to the environment. Smart Clean Mobility service solutions are available for the battery electric vehicle ( BEV ) business which integrating various services to help transform mobility fleets of all types of enterprise users to be electric vehicles. Also, SCG International has procurement solutions for the solar business, with a focus on imports and services related to the solar business. The company's potential in this area involves volume consolidation as its market penetration centres on various sectors of the solar business.



"SCG International's development of the Smart Clean Mobility business model is driven by demand, based on SCG's usage of about 14,500 electric vehicles covering various applications of the vehicles. The large usage volume leads to the development of charging stations with maximum benefits for business expansion," Mr. Datta said.



In addition to the EV business model, SCG International is also well prepared to expand its procurement and service solutions for the solar cell business. This involves building-integrated photovoltaics ( BIPV ) covering solar panels, energy storage systems ( ESS ) and accessories to meet the customer demands among businesses that look for sustainability and alternative energy.



B2B ASEAN E-Marketplace : SCG International helps its business partners access their target groups through its B2B ASEAN E-Marketplace . With the online platform, SMEs can serve as a B2B business efficiently while connecting with buyers and sellers with potential. The virtual marketplace focuses on agricultural and automotive products targeting market expansion in ASEAN countries.



Mr. Alvin Anton Carlos Ong , Head of International E-Commerce and Supply Chain at SCG International Corporation Co. Ltd., says the company's B2B E-marketplace BIG Thailand offers a forum for business connections between buyers and sellers with potential.



Ong , a key man behind the B2B ASEAN E-Marketplace strategy, said this is an online platform for automotive and agricultural products with integrated, full-function services, as well as financial solutions provided by allied institutions under a reliable management system.



"BIG Thailand's strength rests with its alliance in the financial, logistics and marketing areas to meet the customer demand for automotive and agricultural products," he said.



"It not only connects the buyers with the sellers to expand the marketing base, but also helps to address the issues of transporting costs, financial transactions and product payment system."



BIG Thailand currently has more than 30,000 customer accounts with an average sale of 20,000 baht per order. The number of website visitors has grown 55 per cent since 2020. There are more than 500 vendors in 13 product groups, including electronics, agriculture, animal products, engine oils and fluids, tyres and wheels.



The platform has seen customer growth of as much as 2,000 per cent over the past two years.



BIG Thailand's latest growth rate is 30 per cent. Its expansion plan calls for the creation of similar online platforms in other ASEAN countries to connect vendors and purchasers within the Southeast Asian region. Its success in penetrating new ASEAN markets can help BIG Thailand achieve its goal of becoming a regional online distribution platform.

A business partner's view — proof of the mission as a Trusted International Supply Chain Partner

Mr. Phisanu Milintanuch, Vice President and General Manager of Sales, Marketing and Services at Siam Kubota Corporation Co. Ltd., says SCG International has helped his company build a network of distributors overseas. Starting in Cambodia, Siam Kubota's overseas market is expanding to other countries.

The brand Siam Kubota has become better known, with improved brand recognition among prospective customers. Siam Kubota, a business partner of SCG International, is a leader in the agricultural machinery and mini-excavator markets.

"SCG International has a strong business network in many countries, which helps Siam Kubota to gain cooperation from both the public and private sectors. For instance, such cooperation in Cambodia allows Siam Kubota farm-machinery products to be eligible for tax exemption," Mr. Phisanu said.

"SCG International is also well prepared in terms of human resources, capital, experiences, information technology, as well as branch offices in many countries. So, they understand the local context, which leads to systematic operation."

Grow international business with SCG International. SCG International is a leading alliance in integrated global trade that one can trust. They offer services and solutions in response to clients' demands under their mission as a trusted international supply chain partner. For more information, visit the website www.scginternational.com or their Facebook page SCG International.