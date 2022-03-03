Schedule Revised for 2022 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

Entry deadline extended to April 1

FAIRFAX, Va., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world's premier business awards programs, announced that they are revising the entire schedule for the 2022 (ninth annual) Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



The 9th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards - Recognizing Innovation in Customer Service, Public Relations, Technology & More

They have extended the final entry deadline for the awards to April 1. No additional late fees will be charged for entries submitted through April 1, and the entries will not be penalized in any way in the judging process. The judging process will extend through April 11. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced on April 19. As the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Asia-Pacific region discourages the staging of an awards banquet this year, a virtual ceremony will be staged instead, on Wednesday, June 29.

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards is the only business awards program to recognize innovation throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region. The competition is open to all organizations across 29 nations of the Asia-Pacific region: large and small, for-profit and non-profit, public and private.

The awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms, wherever it is achieved in the workplace. Entries are accepted in eight languages - Chinese, English, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Malay, Thai and Vietnamese - in the following category groups:

New categories for 2022 will recognize Social Media innovations, in content creation and moderation, management, and marketing since July 1 2019.

Scores of professionals from throughout the region will participate in the judging process to determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners.



The Stevie Award trophy is among the world's most coveted prizes. The name Stevie is taken from the name Stephen, which is derived from the Greek for "crowned".

About the Stevie Awards



Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Middle East Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

