Schneider Electric appoints Michel Arres as Vice President of IT Channel and Alliances for its Secure Power Division International Zone

Michel Arres has 28 years of experience in the channel space and will now lead the Channel teams across the international zone

SINGAPORE, Sept 09, 2021 – Schneider Electric, the leader of digital transformation in energy management and automation, has promoted Michel Arres to take on the role of Vice President of IT Channel and Alliances, International under its Secure Power Division.

The International zone covers seven regions including South America, Middle East & Africa, CIS, India, East Asia, Japan, and the Pacific. Arres has over 28 years of experience in the channel space and has held leadership roles, providing vision and direction to the channel team which consists of distribution, alliance partners, marketing, and strategy.

"Michel is no stranger to the Secure Power Division, working successfully with the company for nearly three decades. He is ready to embark on this new journey and has shown his capabilities successfully leading DACH region for Secure Power Division in Europe.

"I certainly look forward to working with him in delivering innovative and transformational solutions across industries. I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's channel and growth strategies," said Natalya Makarochkina, Senior Vice President, Secure Power International Operations.

Michel Arres, who was the former Vice President of Secure Power Division for DACH at Schneider Electric, is now responsible for driving business effectiveness and growth while creating strategic relationships and improving customer satisfaction across international markets.

"It is truly an honour to assume this role and I'm excited to work with the team, our partners and customers to drive digital transformations. I hope to continue the great work across our international markets with a focus placed on collaboration and innovation as well as a partner-first approach as we move forward.

"Through vendor-agnostic and data-driven digital solutions, I strongly believe partners can increase profitability and be equipped with further support across offers for new and expanding markets while also adding value to their customers," said Arres.

"We will also continue to move towards a sustainable future for the planet and ensuring life is on in an all-electric, all-digital world. My goal is to drive the power of digitisation in energy management through strong alliances that will lead to profitable growth revenue for the company," he concluded.