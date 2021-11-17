SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has announced a new major hire with the appointment of Natalie Mina to Head of Communication – Pacific Zone.



Schneider Electric appoints new Head of Communication – Pacific

Based out of Schneider Electric's Macquarie Park office in Sydney, Natalie will oversee the strategic planning and execution of internal and external communications. This will extend to corporate and industry segment marketing and communications across the Pacific Zone, which includes Australia and New Zealand.

Stepping into the role last month, Natalie brings a unique blend of communication, business, board, and community experience with blue chip organisations.

Her most recent role at BAI Communications saw her working in a global capacity as Group Manager for communications. Ms Mina has worked across various sectors, including technology, professional services, banking, and education.

Natalie also led communication for the organisational transformation of Datacom and established the Engagement Office at Moriah College. She's had previous stints at KPMG and Commonwealth Bank, and impressively acted as senior adviser to the Chairman & Senior Managing Director of Accenture ANZK.

Welcoming Natalie's appointment, Vice President of Marketing Communications and Digital Customer Relationships, Josette Addinall commented, "We're very excited to have Natalie heading up the communication function in the Pacific Zone at Schneider Electric.

"Natalie is a tremendous addition to the team. She joins off the back of an already impressive and extensive career in corporate communications and reputation advisory, both internally and externally."

Speaking on her appointment, Ms Mina said, "It's a privilege to join at such a momentous time in history, as the energy transition beckons governments, enterprises, and consumers to prioritise sustainability.

"I look forward to working with the Pacific team and global counterparts, showcasing Schneider Electric as a global leader in energy management and automation solutions.

"Sustainability is at the very core of the business and it's an exciting duty to amplify this vital message across the zone, to businesses and consumers alike."

Natalie succeeds Elyse Glenn, who will be relocating to Hong Kong to take on the role of Head of Global Supply Chain Communications at Schneider Electric.

