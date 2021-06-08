Schneider Electric Innovation Day 2021: Uncover the power of digitisation in driving sustainability

Singapore, June 08, 2021 - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, will be hosting its 2021 Innovation Day on June 9, 2021.

The live virtual event will bring together thought leaders from around the world and across industries to discuss and deep dive into how digitisation can be used to drive business growth and operational stability with sustainability at the core. Visit the Schneider Electric website to register.

The event will feature a line-up of local and international speakers, including conservationist and polar adventurer Robert Swan, digital analyst and anthropologist Brian Solis, author and lecturer at Oxford University Rachel Botsman, and Executive Vice President of Secure Power at Schneider Electric Pankaj Sharma. The speakers will share their insights on the following topics:

● How digital technologies will power a more sustainable and resilient future

● Building trust through digital transformation; and

● The role of sustainability leadership to keep companies relevant

"Digitisation empowers us to gain our edge, stay competitive and thrive in the new normal. The potential is undeniably, tremendous, especially in delivering environmentally added value to our customers," said Pankaj Sharma. "Today, sustainability is crucial to enterprise viability. With a proper strategy in place, digitisation can deliver a clear path to business growth while minimising impacts on the environment."

Commenting on the upcoming Innovation Day 2021 for East Asia, Michael Kurniawan, Business Vice President of Secure Power at Schneider Electric said,

"The journey to sustainability begins with digitisation. Business and IT leaders need to see this as an opportunity to build resilience into their strategy, allowing their company to move towards goals such as net-zero energy, and net-zero carbon. While these ambitious targets were once markers of a sustainable business, they are now markers of a smart business,"

Participants can also learn about the latest solutions from Schneider Electric such as the Galaxy VL and the EcoStruxure Micro Data Center 43U, as well as take on practical sessions covering the latest on how to implement tomorrow's solutions today.

There will also be breakout sessions and networking opportunities for IT and data centre professionals, IT solution providers, as well as facility managers and electrical consultants and contractors.

Schneider Electric's Innovation Day tours hosted up to 8,000 attendees in the previous years. In 2020, the event focused on digitization in building and driving resiliency in the wake of the changing landscape.

To register for free, visit: https://www.se.com/sg/en/about-us/events/innovation-day.jsp