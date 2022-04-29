Schneider Electric: New Research Uncovers Edge Computing Challenges and Highlights Strategies for Future Proofing Edge Capabilities

Responses from more than 1,000 global IT professionals and decision-makers reveal drivers of edge computing deployments, challenges, and solutions for maintaining resilience, connectivity and supporting digital-first connected operations, that are secure, reliable, resilient and sustainable

Edge computing is a critical enabler of a transition to digital-first connected operations.

Designing, planning, building and maintaining the technology capabilities necessary to support the transition to connected operations can be challenging --- from lack of access to skilled individuals for implementation and maintenance, to concerns around managing edge infrastructure at scale.

Resilient, secure, sustainable resources, remote software and digital service solutions, and trusted partners are critical to overcome the challenges and succeed at the edge.

Resilient, secure, sustainable power and connectivity resources: By including resilient power and connectivity resources early in the edge planning phases, companies can reduce the risk of downtime.

right skills in the right place at the right time will be difficult if not impossible. Ensure that your edge resources are equipped to support continuous remote monitoring and autonomous operation.

Resilient, secure, connected and sustainable physical infrastructure solutions for any edge environment – delivering certainty in a connected world

A cloud-based monitoring and management platform EcoStruxure providing remote visibility including security, data-driven insights and recommendations, reporting capabilities and digital service capabilities

An integrated ecosystem composed of IT Technology alliances, a global network of trusted experienced channel partners and service engineers as well as rules-based design tools.

