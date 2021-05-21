Schneider Electric releases the most compact 3-phase UPS in its class: Galaxy VL

Singapore, May 21, 2021 - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, launches the Galaxy VL 200-500 kW (400V/480V) 3-phase uninterruptible power supply (UPS), the newest addition to the Galaxy family.

Available worldwide, this highly efficient, compact UPS offers up to 99-per cent efficiency in ECOnversion™ mode for a full return on investment within two years (model dependent) for medium and large data centres and commercial and industrial facilities.

With data centre floor space at a premium, the compact design of the Galaxy VL is half the size of the industry average at .8 m2.

Its modular and scalable architecture enables data centre professionals to scale power incrementally, from 200 kW to 500 kW with 50 kW power modules, providing flexibility to grow as their business demands.

With Galaxy VL, Schneider Electric introduces Live Swap, a pioneering feature which delivers a touch-safe design throughout the process of adding or replacing the power modules while the UPS is online and fully operational, offering enhanced business continuity and no unscheduled downtime.

Additionally, Live Swap's touch safe design offers increased protection for employees who no longer have to transfer the UPS to maintenance bypass or battery operation during the insertion or removal of the power modules.

"The new, energy-efficient Galaxy VL sets a very high standard for UPS innovation and is designed to help our customers grow while minimising footprint and cost of ownership," said Mustafa Demirkol, VP, 3-Phase Global Offer Management for Schneider Electric. "It is in keeping of our focus on the future requirements for data centres and meeting the demands for adaptability, resiliency, efficiency, and sustainability. The newest addition to the Galaxy family is a Green Premium product that delivers top performance, supports sustainability objectives, and fills a previous gap in the market for the midrange power segment."

Key benefits of the new Galaxy VL:

Maximise space to enable future growth: Galaxy VL is the most compact in its class, 50-per cent more compact than the industry average at.8 m2, freeing up valuable data centre real estate and IT space. Additionally, Galaxy Lithium-ion Battery Cabinets deliver total space savings of up to 70 per cent compared with VRLA battery solutions.

Save money: Galaxy VL's modular, scalable platform enables you to pay-as-you-grow, reducing CapEx investment, operating costs, energy consumption, and TCO. Scale power instantly in 50 kW increments from 200 to 500 kW with no extra footprint.

Reach sustainability goals: Up to 99-per cent efficient in ECOnversion mode for a full return on investment within two years in energy savings (26,280 EUR annual electricity savings). A Schneider Electric Green Premium product, it includes the option for long-lasting Lithium-ion batteries.

Increased Reliability through EcoStruxure : By connecting Galaxy VL to EcoStruxure-Schneider Electric's open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform-data centre operators can benefit from EcoStruxure™ IT software and services. These EcoStruxure offerings enable customers to monitor, manage, and model their IT infrastructure and get service support 24/7 anywhere, anytime.

The Galaxy VL is available worldwide and can be purchased direct from Schneider Electric. Visit this web page for details.