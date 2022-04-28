Schneider Electric remains focused on sustainability transformations in the first quarter of 2022

Schneider Electric's EcoStruxure TM solutions helped customers and suppliers make significant decarbonization progress, and reduce their CO 2 emissions by 358 million tonnes since 2018. It also extended its climate strategy partnerships with Plastic Omnium and NSG Group .

Schneider Electric now only uses recycled cardboard in all its distribution centers in India, China and Europe, and is progressing on green materials by joining the industry-led initiative ResponsibleSteel to ensure that the steel contained in its products comes from responsible sourcing and production and reduces their environmental footprint.

Schneider Electric also launched a pilot project with over 100 strategic suppliers to help set up its decent work program that will be rolled-out later this year.

New major partnerships launched in this first quarter in India and South America will help to accelerate and train more people in energy management.

Schneider Electric, with the support of its Foundation and the individual contributions of thousands of employees, raised over €2M in donations to directly support Ukrainian colleagues and their families affected by the crisis.

Schneider Electric also donated equipment worth €4M to help restore essential energy supplies in Ukraine and the Schneider Electric Foundation continues to work with local NGOs in support of the local community.

