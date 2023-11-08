Scholarship Opportunity: Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service in Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati's Jared Kamrass Helps Future Leaders With Funding

The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is pleased to announce its inaugural scholarship opportunity for current undergraduate and graduate students committed to public service and dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities. This scholarship, established by Jared Kamrass, a Principal with Technicolor Political, seeks to recognize and support the next generation of leaders in the field of public service. The scholarship is a one-time award of $1,000 and the application deadline is December 15, 2023, with the winner to be announced on January 15, 2024.

To be considered for the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service, applicants are invited to submit a creative essay of under 1000 words that addresses the following question: "What inspired you to pursue a career in public service, and how do you plan to use your education and skills to make a positive impact in your community and society at large?" This is an opportunity for aspiring public servants to showcase their passion and commitment to making a difference in their communities.

Jared Kamrass, the driving force behind this scholarship, has a remarkable background in the world of politics and public service. A Principal at Technicolor Political, Jared advises Democratic candidates, committees, and progressive causes across the United States. His journey into public service was ignited during his college years while watching the hit TV show "West Wing" with his father and brother. Witnessing Barack Obama's historic 2004 DNC Convention Speech in Boston further solidified his passion for politics and the desire to bring about positive change.

Jared's path took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma during his college years. This personal health battle shifted his focus towards healthcare reform, and he gained firsthand insights into how economic circumstances impact health outcomes. After achieving remission, he dedicated his life to making a difference by electing policymakers who work towards ending these inequities.

Upon graduating from Ohio State, Jared returned to his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, where he managed local political campaigns. In 2013, he opened Rivertown Strategies, a political consulting firm that grew to become one of the top full-service Democratic consulting shops in the Midwest over eight years. The firm expanded its reach to multiple states, advising candidate campaigns and independent expenditure committees.

During the 2020 election cycle, Jared served as a Senior Advisor to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). He provided invaluable guidance to candidates and staff in some of the nation's most competitive districts at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the parallel presidential campaign. The DCCC played a pivotal role in preserving a Democratic majority following that tumultuous cycle.

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, Jared Kamrass joined Technicolor Political as a Principal, where he works as the ad maker and media consultant for a diverse range of clients, including national committees, and candidates for Governor, Congress, and other statewide and local offices. Technicolor Political is the largest majority Black-owned firm in the Democratic party, and it is dedicated to creating and placing content that breaks the mold of traditional political advertising, capturing the attention of voters who are often engaging with multiple screens at once.

The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service embodies Jared's commitment to public service and his dedication to nurturing the next generation of public servants. This $1,000 scholarship aims to provide financial support to students who share Jared's passion for creating positive change in their communities and beyond.

To apply for the scholarship, please visit the official scholarship website at https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/. The deadline for applications is December 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2024. We look forward to receiving your applications and wish all applicants the best of luck in their academic and public service endeavors.

About the Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service:

The Jared Kamrass Scholarship for Public Service is a one-time $1,000 scholarship established to support undergraduate and graduate students in the United States who are committed to public service and aspire to make a positive impact in their communities. The scholarship is named after Jared Kamrass, a Principal with Technicolor Political, who has dedicated his career to advancing progressive causes and electing policymakers who work towards ending societal inequities. For more information and to apply, please visit https://jaredkamrassscholarship.com/.



