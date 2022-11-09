SCLA-GIDI International Accredited Professional Mediator Leadership Training to Launch with Chengdu Lawyers Association

The Chengdu Lawyers Association has invited the Swiss Chinese Law Association (SCLA) and the Geneva International Dispute Resolution Institute (GIDI) to run the SCLA-GIDI International Accredited Professional Mediator Leadership Training Course from 15 November to 31 December 2022.

—

In our fast-paced, globalized world the demand for a diverse range of robust dispute resolution frameworks has never been more urgent. Mediation, arbitration, and litigation guarantee transnational economic and trade activities and maintain a healthy international commercial order. To this end, the Singapore Convention now provides a new basis for cross- border enforcement of mediation agreements. Alongside the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, the Convention on Choice of Court Agreements, the Singapore Convention marks the formation of an international dispute resolution enforcement framework, including mediation, arbitration, and judgments. Anyone involved in alternative dispute resolution will have seen this field reinvigorate the Chinese business.

The Chengdu Lawyers Association has invited the Swiss Chinese Law Association (SCLA) and the Geneva International Dispute Resolution Institute (GIDI) to run the SCLA-GIDI International Accredited Professional Mediator Leadership Training Course from 15 November to 31 December 2022. This program will provide over 50 partners and senior partners of the Chengdu Lawyers Association with international accredited mediator training based on EU standards.

Philip Hackett KC, President of GIDI, will conduct the mediator training program. Its instructors will be Hackett, Hermann Knott, Bernardo Cartoni, Joyce Aluoch, Godson Ugochukwu, Olgal Tsiptse, Gary Gao and other experienced GIDI mediators. Participants who pass the exam will become qualified and certified mediators.

In addition, SCLA and GIDI have invited senior officials, former judges, mediators, arbitrators, and lawyers from the following organizations: the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), the World Trade Organization (WTO), the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb), the Japan Commercial Arbitration Association (JCAA), the International Criminal Court (ICC), and the Judicial Arbitration and Mediation Services, Inc. (JAMS). Also invited are Chinese arbitration institutions and top law firms to provide extended practical training, inspiring discussions, and experienced advice on practical dispute resolution.

SCLA is a legal and industry community comprised of over 500 legal experts, CEOs, Government officials. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. GIDI (The Geneva International Dispute Resolution Institute) is a path-breaking international commercial dispute resolution body based in Geneva. GIDI was founded by SCLA members and consists of more than 70 world-renowned mediators and arbitrators from 30 countries and regions. It has drafted a new ruleset for international dispute resolution and recognizes the importance of respecting the commercial expectations and cultural practices of international commercial parties. GIDI is deeply conscious of mending the failures of existing national and international legal systems to create a convivial atmosphere between commercial parties who should be cooperating in harmony.

Contact Info:

Name: Julia Saxer

Email: Send Email

Organization: SCLA

Address: 3rd Floor, Rue Rodolphe-Toepffer 8, 1206 Geneva, Switzerland

Phone: +41228860888

Website: http://www.scla.world



Release ID: 89084534

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.