SCMP Magazine Integrates IAS's Publisher Optimisation Solutions to Deliver Quality Impressions for its Advertisers

HONG KONG, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the integration of its Publisher Optimisation Solution with SCMP Magazines, Hong Kong's leading magazine publisher with a portfolio of premium lifestyle and fashion titles including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Esquire and Harper's BAZAAR.



By activating the IAS Publisher Optimisation solution, SCMP Magazines will directly improve their ad inventory's viewability and match their advertisers' brand risk threshold by avoiding risky content. They will also be able to measure and automatically optimise towards low IVT rates in real-time, ensuring that their traffic is worth the investment. Thus meeting and exceeding advertisers' media quality standards without the redundancies of manual campaign optimisations.

Jennifer Tsang, VP Digital of SCMP Magazines, said, "Our goal has always been to uphold high standards of MRC viewability and brand safety for advertiser campaigns running on Cosmopolitan, Harper's BAZAAR, ELLE, and Esquire Hong Kong websites. IAS's Publisher Optimisation Solutions allows us to do so effectively through intelligent ad inventory management and optimisation."

Laura Quigley, SVP APAC, said, "Advertisers are buying media in a new way. They're looking for Quality Impressions: impressions that are viewable, by real people, in a safe and suitable environment, all within the correct geo. IAS's Publisher Optimisation solution seamlessly integrates publishers' ad servers and powers their inventory to automatically optimise ad delivery down to the placement level for direct and programmatic deals. We're very excited to partner with SCMP magazines to help advertisers ensure that they continue to invest in digital safely and efficiently."

About SCMP Magazines

SCMP Magazines owns five of the top lifestyle media brands in Hong Kong, namely Cosmopolitan , Harper's BAZAAR , ELLE , Esquire and ELLE Men . These world renowned media brands are given a distinctly vibrant local flavor, engaging our readers in exciting and innovative multi-platformed updates on fashion, beauty, grooming, travel, entertainment and other lifestyle content. On a monthly basis, our websites reach a total of 5.2 million online viewers with 103 million monthly page views. The affluent roster of media brands also offers an impactful reach on social media, with nearly 2.6 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube. Apart from Hong Kong, our digital content has also been influential to regional audiences in markets such as Taiwan, Singapore and Malaysia.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com

