Scoliosis Treatment in Singapore: A Comprehensive Approach at BMJ Physiotherapy

BMJ Physiotherapy in Singapore offers a comprehensive and holistic approach to scoliosis treatment, combining physiotherapy, bracing, and surgical intervention, with a focus on personalized care and empowering patients to manage their condition effectively.

—

a condition characterised by an abnormal spine curvature, can profoundly impact an individual's quality of life. In Singapore, BMJ Physiotherapy has emerged as a leading provider of comprehensive scoliosis treatment, offering a multifaceted approach that combines physiotherapy, bracing, and, in severe cases, surgical intervention. In this article, we delve into the various treatment options available for scoliosis, highlighting the effectiveness of physiotherapy compared to other modalities and showcasing inspiring success stories from our clinic.

Understanding Scoliosis and Its Treatment Options

Scoliosis is a complex condition that can manifest in various forms, ranging from mild to severe curvatures of the spine. The patient's age, degree of curvature, and likelihood of progression all affect the treatment options for scoliosis. The primary treatment options for scoliosis include:

Observation: In cases of mild scoliosis, healthcare professionals may recommend regular monitoring to ensure the curve does not progress significantly. Bracing: Bracing is often prescribed to prevent further curvature progression for moderate curves, particularly in growing children and adolescents. Physiotherapy: A crucial component of scoliosis treatment, physiotherapy at BMJ Physiotherapy aims to strengthen the core muscles, improve posture, and potentially reduce the severity of the curve through targeted exercises and techniques. Surgery: In severe cases where the spine curve is significant and progressive, spinal fusion surgery may be needed to correct the curvature and prevent further progression.

The Benefits of Physiotherapy for Scoliosis Treatment

While each treatment modality plays a vital role in managing scoliosis, physiotherapy at BMJ Physiotherapy has proven to be a practical and holistic approach, offering numerous benefits over other treatment options. Here's why physiotherapy stands out:

Non-invasive and Drug-Free: Unlike surgery or medication, physiotherapy is a non-invasive, drug-free treatment option, minimising the risk of complications and side effects. Personalised Treatment Plans for Scoliosis: Our physiotherapists conduct comprehensive evaluations to develop customised treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs, addressing the physical, emotional, and psychological aspects of scoliosis. Improved Posture and Muscle Strength: Through targeted exercises and techniques, physiotherapy at BMJ Physiotherapy aims to improve body posture, strengthen the core muscles, and enhance overall body mechanics, potentially reducing the severity of the scoliosis curve. Pain Management: Many individuals with scoliosis experience chronic pain and discomfort. Physiotherapy techniques, such as manual therapy, can relieve pain, expedite mobility, and enhance overall quality of life. Complementary to Other Treatment Options: Physiotherapy can be effectively integrated with other scoliosis treatment modalities, such as bracing or post-surgical rehabilitation, providing a comprehensive and holistic approach to care.

Physiotherapy vs. Chiropractic Care for Scoliosis Treatment

While physiotherapy and chiropractic care aim to alleviate musculoskeletal conditions through non-invasive methods, there are distinct differences in their approaches to scoliosis treatment. Here's how physiotherapy at BMJ Physiotherapy stands out:

Comprehensive Evaluation: Our physiotherapists conduct thorough assessments to identify the underlying causes of scoliosis and develop personalised treatment plans to address the condition holistically. Exercise-based Approach: Physiotherapy at BMJ Physiotherapy strongly emphasises targeted exercises designed to strengthen the core muscles, improve posture, and potentially reduce the severity of the scoliosis curve. Long-term Management: While chiropractic care often relies on ongoing adjustments, physiotherapy at BMJ Physiotherapy focuses on discovering the root issues and empowering patients with the knowledge and skills necessary for long-term self-management, and preventing further progression. Multidisciplinary Collaboration: Our physiotherapists work closely with other healthcare professionals, including orthopaedic surgeons and specialists, to provide a comprehensive and coordinated approach to scoliosis treatment.

The treatment options for scoliosis mentioned above cover the primary approaches, but here are some additional potential treatment options that could be explored:

1. Exercise-based therapies:

Schroth Method - This specialised exercise programme focuses on rotational breathing, posture correction, and spine stabilisation through specific exercises tailored to the individual's curve pattern, according to Scoliosis.org.



Yoga - When practised under guidance, certain yoga poses and techniques can help improve flexibility and strength and potentially reduce curvature progression.



2. Alternative therapies:

Chiropractic manipulation - While its efficacy is debated, some chiropractors use spinal adjustments and manipulations to reduce the curvature or relieve pain associated with scoliosis.



Electrical stimulation - Techniques like electrical muscle stimulation may help activate and strengthen the paraspinal muscles to improve posture and reduce curvature progression, according to OrthoInfo.



3. Bracing options:

Night-time bracing - Some patients may be prescribed rigid braces to be worn only during sleep hours to apply corrective forces while resting.



4. Surgical interventions:

Growing rod techniques - For young children with severe, progressive curves, surgically implanted growing rods can be lengthened periodically as the child grows to continue correcting the curve.



Vertebral body tethering - This newer surgical approach uses cord tethers on the convex side of the curve to moderate growth and allow guided correction as the child grows.



Inspiring Success Stories at BMJ Physiotherapy

At BMJ Physiotherapy, we have witnessed countless individuals achieve remarkable progress in their scoliosis journey through our physiotherapy programs. Here are a few inspiring success stories:

Lena's Journey: As mentioned earlier, Lena's family relocated from France to Singapore, seeking specialised treatment for her progressive scoliosis at BMJ Physiotherapy. Through a comprehensive physiotherapy regimen, Lena's condition improved steadily, and she regained her confidence. Check out many of our Google reviews Isabella's Transformation: Initially faced with the prospect of surgery, Isabella's family discovered the expert care at BMJ Physiotherapy. Through a meticulously designed physiotherapy program, Isabella's scoliosis curve gradually improved, and her quality of life soared. Meera's Success Story: Meera, a young patient from Singapore, had struggled with scoliosis for years. After undergoing physiotherapy at BMJ Physiotherapy, her condition stabilised, and she gained confidence in her physical abilities. Meera's story serves as a testament to the transformative power of physiotherapy in managing scoliosis.

A Holistic Approach to Scoliosis Treatment

At BMJ Physiotherapy, we understand the multifaceted nature of scoliosis and its impact on an individual's overall well-being. Alongside our physiotherapy programmes, we emphasise a holistic approach that addresses the emotional and psychological challenges often associated with this condition.

Our team of dedicated physiotherapists fosters a supportive and nurturing environment, empowering patients with the confidence and resilience they need to navigate their scoliosis journey successfully. Through open communication, education, and a patient-centred approach, we strive to alleviate the emotional burden and promote a positive mindset throughout treatment.



Contact Info:

Name: Joann Gomez

Email: Send Email

Organization: BMJ PHYSIOTHERAPY

Website: https://bmjtherapy.com/



Release ID: 89129831

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.