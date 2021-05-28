Score the New iPad Pro for $0 with M1’s Fully Personalised Bespoke Flexi Plan

Looking to buy the most advanced iPad Pro ever? M1 ensures that you can get it for an incredible price, with the new iPad Pro available on our Bespoke Flexi Plan for as low as $0. Head in-store or online to find out more.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 May 2021 - With the release of the new iPad Pro, Apple has once again changed the game when it comes to tablet computers. With the official launch held on May 21, 2021, customers can now get their hands on this revolutionary product both in-store and online at M1 . Featuring fully personalised mobile plans and $0 upfront payment, Apple fans don't have to look any further when seeking out the new iPad Pro , and other great products like the new purple iPhone 12.









Experience a Massive Leap in Performance

Shop at M1 to buy the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 5G. Featuring the breakthrough Apple-designed M1 chip, these devices offer more long-lasting power than ever before. Alongside an all-new 12MP Ultra-Wide front camera with Center Stage feature, plus support for Thunderbolt and USB 4, the new iPad Pro can handle even the most demanding workflows.

Designed with advanced display technology for an unmatched viewing experience, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro also offers extreme dynamic range for greater brightness and on-screen details. Available in silver and space grey finishes, purchase this blisteringly fast device at M1 on a fully personalised plan and discover the mind-blowing performance of the new iPad Pro for yourself.

Enjoy Mobile Freedom with M1's Flexible Data Plans

At M1, our mobile plans are designed to give customers complete control over their usage. This extends to the new iPad Pro, as M1's Bespoke Flexi Plan allows customers to get this new device for as low as $0 upfront payment on the day of purchase, and outstanding balance covered with instalments over 12 to 36 months.

With zero early termination fees or hidden admin charges, M1's customers can simply upgrade or downgrade their mobile plans on the fly using the My M1+ App - no strings attached. Whether you want to switch up your mobile data, talktime or mobile add-ons, anything is possible on the Bespoke Flexi Plan.

Get The Latest Releases at M1 Today

Get the new Apple iPad Pro at M1 to enjoy unparalleled freedom with your purchase and mobile plan. Alongside a great selection of discounts, bundle deals and exclusive promotions, head in-store or online today to get the latest products on your terms.





About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line, and fibre offerings to over two million customers.





Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore's two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, being the first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, ultra-high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice, and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).





M1's mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore's telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and its made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit www.m1.com.sg





