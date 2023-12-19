Scoring Big: Meet the Two New Head Basketball Coaches Joining the Team at Mountain City Christian Academy

Mountain City Christian Academy proudly introduces Alexia Novelli and Brad Lauwers as the new Head Coaches for their varsity basketball teams, bringing a wealth of experience, passion, and a commitment to Christ-centered student development to elevate the academy's basketball programs to new heights.

Mountain City Christian Academy is thrilled to introduce Alexia Novelli and Brad Lauwers as the newly appointed Head Coaches for the girls' and boys' varsity basketball teams. The Academy is anticipating a strong season under the guidance of these accomplished and seasoned coaches.



Bringing a wealth of experience and a proven track record, Alexia Novelli assumes the role of varsity girl's head basketball coach. Her journey from collegiate player to dedicated coach showcases a commitment to community and sport development. Notably, her leadership at Wasilla High School and co-founding of Prospect Athletics underscore her dedication to player advancement and community engagement. Novelli states, “I am most looking forward to the opportunity of creating a culture that reflects the love of Jesus and having excellence in Christ.”



Joining Novelli, Brad Lauwers, an esteemed coach renowned for his exceptional leadership and numerous accolades, steps into the position of boys' varsity head basketball coach. Lauwers' successful tenure at Dimond High School and previous successes, including state championships and leading winning teams in prestigious competitions, exemplify his commitment to excellence and talent development. When asked about his new role at Mountain City Christian Academy, Coach Lauwers expressed genuine enthusiasm, stating, "I don't know if I have ever been more excited for a basketball season to start!"



"Under the guidance of these exceptional coaches, we're eager to witness the growth and success of our basketball programs," remarked Superintendent Dr. Jessica Parker. The Academy is poised for a new chapter, aligning with its commitment to Christ-centered student development through sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence.

