Scorpio Metaverse Secures Patent-Pending Status for Their Interoperable Omniverse Engine

TORONTO, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Metaverse Corporation (SMC), a technology company developing a suite of interoperable metaverses and play-to-earn games, today announced that it has been awarded patent-pending status by the United States Patent Office (USPTO).

SMC completed development of the beta engine this month and is on track for a Q2 launch of FitnessVR.io, SMC's first metaverse powered by the Scorpio Metaverse Engine, dedicated to advanced wellness and human connection; the company aims to deploy 10 interoperable metaverses within the next 12 months.

Metaverses built with SMCs patent-pending engine offer flexible interoperability and enhanced user experiences, with customizable avatars able to jump between metaverses using blockchain technology and crypto wallets. Its suite of proprietary tools and integration with leading-edge technologies in the Web3 space allow SMC to help individuals, corporations and organizations build fully customized metaverses.

Being one of the first-to-market tech companies leading the charge of shaping the Metaverse Web3 space, Scorpio Metaverse Corporation is obtaining patent protection for its technologies, as well as registering other intellectual property rights for its business and technology assets in the United States and internationally. SMC aims to protect the technology, inventions and improvements that are commercially important to the development of its business using the most effective and efficient intellectual property instruments, including patents, trademarks and trade secrets.

Nav Gupta, Founder & CEO of Scorpio Metaverse Corporation:

"We're building the tools to make custom metaverses accessible across the world; our patent-pending process reduces the barrier to entry for great ideas to get built quickly. We are extremely proud to be first-to-market with the creation of our proprietary metaverse engine, which is a system and method for creating custom metaverses. Whether you're a business looking to build an office metaverse or a university looking to have your school built into a metaverse, in the future, we believe metaverses will be like websites and you'll be able to build them using our tools and systems and jump from metaverse to metaverse. Unlike our competition, our primary business is metaverses and we have security and safety at the heart of our system for end users. Human connections are very important and we believe that, with our technology, we can help people connect with each other in new, fun and unique ways. I recognize the significant potential this patent holds, as it directly addresses key challenges currently facing the fragmented and disconnected landscape of the metaverse industry."

About Scorpio Metaverse Corporation

Scorpio Metaverse Corporation is an international collective of tech companies at the intersection of Web3, Blockchain, and Gaming. The company initiated activities in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with subsidiary corporations in Vietnam, India, and Dubai and plans for expansion into Africa, Europe, and the United States.

Scorpio Metaverse Corporation is developing a suite of innovative metaverse-building technologies focused on connecting users and providing world-class, fun and interactive experiences for them in both WebGL, Virtual and Augmented Reality environments.

To learn more about Scorpio Metaverse Corporation, visit https://www.scorpiometaverse.io.

