Scott's Refrigerated Logistics Improves Operations with Nintex Promapp®

Leader in cold-chain logistics standardises on visual process mapping software from Nintex to drive operational efficiencies across its organisation

SYDNEY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process management and automation, announced today that Scott's Refrigerated Logistics, Australia's largest fully-integrated cold-chain logistics provider and the market leader in temperature controlled road and rail transport, has standardised on Nintex Promapp® to deliver business process consistency across the company's seven divisions.

To experience how organisations have gained total visibility and control over their business processes with Nintex Promapp®, visit https://bit.ly/3gFqtQX.

Scott's Refrigerated Logistics provides services to a diversified and blue-chip customer base comprised of food and beverage producers and leading supermarkets. These valued customers are serviced from 24 cold storage facilities across all Australian mainland states with a transport fleet of approximately 600 trucks and 450 rail containers. The company has around 2,000 employees and more than 1,000 customers.

"Ultimately, we want to ensure that we are aligned around one consistent process across all business activities to support visibility between different divisions, reduce manual and paper-based processes, and drive staff accountability," said Craig Lee, Business Process Manager, Scott's Refrigerated Logistics. "Nintex will support us in this quest, equipping the business with capabilities to deliver process excellence across all the divisions and states we operate in helping enhance our customer-focused culture, ensuring that integrity and customer service remain the cornerstone of our success."

Rapid results and improvements

Scott's Refrigerated Logistics was recently acquired by Anchorage Capital Partners and consulted Affinity Education Group—also previously acquired by Anchorage Capital Partners—to learn how Affinity successfully implemented Nintex Process Platform process management capabilities to create consistent processes and support compliance requirements across their network of 150 childcare centres nationwide.

Scott's Refrigerated Logistics decided to invest in the Nintex Process Platform to develop an intuitive, visible and easy-to-use framework of processes that support complex compliance requirements and the ongoing digitising of legacy, paper-based processes, along with built-in automation functionality to update processes in real-time.

Lee explained, "We could clearly see the benefits of Nintex within Affinity Education Group and concluded that we could also transform our business by leveraging the process management and automation capabilities of Nintex. This will help support centrally-held processes which can be updated and shared with all key stakeholders, provide for one source of truth, as well as drive greater compliance and accountability across business divisions as diverse as human resources, commercial and fleet management."

In line with Scott's Refrigerated Logistics' commitment to continuous improvement and constantly evolving in response to market conditions and individual customers' demands, the organisation has identified more than 100 processes which will now be standardised on Nintex across seven functions. Deployment has already commenced with Nintex supporting new processes being developed across customer service, pick-up and delivery, and time management. Standardisation on Nintex will enable rapid changes and improvements to everything from delivery docket procedures to incident management and customer experience.

"Managers working with these new processes will enjoy the benefits of having one centralised, searchable source of truth where changes update automatically. By embracing new technologies such as Nintex, Scott's Refrigerated Logistics will maintain our market leading position and refrigerated logistic provider of choice across Australia," concluded Lee.

Media Contact

Laetitia Smith

Nintex laetitia.smith@nintex.com

cell: +64 21 154 7114

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organisations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://www.nintex.com