Scottsdale Energy-Efficient Sliding Glass Doors: Custom Luxury Range Expanded

The Scottsdale, Arizona branch of luxury door makers Panda Windows & Doors (888-246-1651) has expanded its range of custom energy-efficient sliding glass doors.

From their new Phoenix-Scottsdale showroom, Panda Windows & Doors can now offer interested homeowners their full collection of bespoke luxury doors and windows, including their latest models of sliding glass doors.

More information is available at https://www.panda-windows.com/locations/arizona-phoenix-panda-showroom/

Panda Windows & Doors is pleased to be bringing Scottsdale and Phoenix residents three new styles of energy-efficient glass sliding doors: their innovative Lift & Slide Doors, their classic Multi-Slide Doors and their Horizontal Sliding Walls.

Each one of these minimalist and modern styles has been designed for luxury architectural homes and for homeowners who want to create a greater sense of flow between their home and their garden, pool or outdoor entertaining area.

Their design team particularly recommends their new Lift & Slide Doors to homeowners who want to take advantage of the vistas their property offers and who want to make a sophisticated, modern style statement.

These carefully engineered doors have been designed to offer the best in both form and function. As their spokesperson explained, “Panda’s expert engineering makes our Lift & Slide Door systems remarkably lightweight, extremely durable, and optimally weather-resistant even after repetitive, daily use. Our unique, proprietary design creates a smooth, almost ‘weightless’ sensation when opening and closing - even when individual panels weigh more than 600 lbs each.”

From the new Scottsdale showroom, Panda Windows & Doors can showcase samples of this style—as well as of their new Multi-Slide Doors and Horizontal Sliding Walls—to interested homeowners.

As Panda makes their doors by hand according to exacting artisan standards, they can customize each one of these door styles in a myriad of ways, with oversized options, curved door systems and unique finishes and fixtures all available.

As a luxury door maker, Panda prizes high-quality materials and they will ensure that each sliding glass door they make is completely energy-efficient and both weather and impact-rated. Although they work with an array of luxury materials like steel and solid wood, they often use a thermally broken aluminum core to ensure that their doors are naturally insulating and durable despite their grand sizes and lightweight feel.

Panda Windows & Doors’ showroom is located at 7848 E Redfield Road and is serving the full Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa region. They are open by appointment.

For more information, visit https://www.panda-windows.com/

