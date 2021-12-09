ScoutBallers technology launches to connect talented athletes to sports clubs and colleges and also provide jobs for video creators

Sport talents, coaches, agents, and scouts can heave a sigh of relief with the launch of ScoutBallers, a media, and sports recruiting platform designed to connect players, scouts/agents, club Managers and Students to each other.

ScoutBallers LLC, a Texas-based media, and sports recruiting company launched mid-November, provides an opportunity for coaches at the college or professional club level to find fitting talents from anywhere in the world to recruit into their programs or clubs from the comfort of their computers or mobile phones helping them decide whether the player is worth the risk or not.

Previously, professional club and college scouts, as well as coaches, relied on word-of-mouth recommendations to extend an invitation for a professional try-out to foreign-based and certain local sports talents. The problem with this, however, is that there are a lot of uncertainties and doubts involved. ScoutBallers was launched to solve this problem, taking the guesswork out of scouting and recruiting these talents. Now, coaches, agents, and scouts alike can search and filter through the profiles and video highlights of aspiring athletes looking for opportunities on the platform and make their decision on the spot whether to give these talents a shot or not.

ScoutBallers was founded by US-based Nigerian entrepreneur and soccer academy founder, Bayonle Arashi who has successfully managed the football academy he established in his home country of Nigeria in 2008. Mr. Arashi has experienced, firsthand, the pain and hardship of getting his soccer academy players, as well as other talents he scouted, noticed by the right people in clubs and colleges due to the lack of proper career or playing footage of these players.

It is this frustration, Mr. Arashi says, that gave birth to the idea for ScoutBallers in 2014. With the Nigerian atmosphere at that time not favoring young entrepreneurs with such ideas in the sports niche, he relocated to the United States in early 2015 and sought ways to bring this idea to life. After forming a tech team and forging relationships with sports clubs and college coaches/programs, scoutballers.com was finally launched in November 2021.

ScoutBallers isn’t just for matching talented athletes with professional clubs and college programs. The platform also creates jobs for creatives in the video production business by offering and promoting their services on the platform to registered athletes in their location, helping ScoutBallers athletes create winning profile videos.

Although talents from Africa are the primary focus for ScoutBallers presently, ScoutBallers is a global platform for anyone anywhere in the world looking for an opportunity to study and/or play the game they love in the Americas and Europe.

The chance of success for ScoutBallers is very high since over half of the world’s population are fans of the beautiful game of soccer which is what it focuses on at the moment; the founders are however open to making the platform work for other sports and solve problems for an even larger audience.

