Scoutbee and Promena Forge Partnership to Drive Agile and Competitive Supply Chains

Scoutbee, the leading AI-powered supplier intelligence and discovery platform and Promena, Turkiye’s leading provider of strategic procurement software, today announced a partnership to empower their customers to better navigate the growing shifts in the procurement landscape.



Multiple waves of hard-hitting supply chain disruptions have certainly further challenged procurement departments over the past few years, and they are having to be increasingly flexible, creative, and dynamic in the way they work with their suppliers.



The adoption of digital processes has played a key role in responding to these challenges, as has collaboration between all stakeholders in the supply chain. By working together, procurement organizations, solution providers, and suppliers can create agile and competitive supply chains. Failing to do so means key information can easily get lost as it moves through a supply chain, leading to costly inefficiencies.



Collaboration at the forefront of innovations within the supply chain

The partnership between Scoutbee and Promena offers procurement leaders an effective end-to-end scouting journey, allowing them to both broaden their supplier portfolios and avoid potential supply chain disruptions. Both companies operate in a similar space and have made a name for themselves in digital procurement, so it’s only natural that they join forces.

Gregor Stűhler, Co-founder and CEO at Scoutbee, said, “Our shared commitment to helping businesses overcome their procurement problems – along with our complementary pools of suppliers – makes Scoutbee and Promena an ideal combination.”



More than ever before, suppliers are a critical part of any organization in so many specific sectors - the amount one spends with third-party suppliers can account for up to 80% of the revenue of an organization, so it is critically important that that money is well spent with the right suppliers - on the right products and services at the right price. To do so, solutions offered by companies such as Scoutbee and Promena are important pieces of the puzzle.

Through this collaboration, Scoutbee customers will be able to scout digitally for new suppliers via Scoutbee’s extensive data foundation and then validate these suppliers against their best prices by using the Promena Strategic Procurement platform. The result? Cost reduction, greater efficiencies, risk mitigation, reduced time to market, increased product innovation, and so on.



“Our solutions are built on supplier data from our customers, and our AI-powered crawlers that search the internet for new information. We then apply our AI algorithms to refine and process this information, presenting our customers with a 360°-view of their supplier base so they gain insights into what actions should be taken. For instance, if they have goals around diversity, we ​​help them find suppliers they should work with. The results show that Scoutbee’s top-line impacts can be remarkable. Adding Promena to the mix is a win-win situation,” Gregor Stűhler explains.



“This partnership will help businesses manage their supply and procurement processes while facilitating digitization efforts,” Promena’s Managing Director Orcun Guven echoes the view. The alliance will allow Promena’s clients to mitigate risk, reduce costs, and achieve supplier diversity goals.



“Through the use of our services, clients can utilize Scoutbee’s resources and enrich their supplier database to build supply chain resilience. This includes simplifying the collection of supplier data from multiple regions, thereby eliminating the risks associated with supply chains that rely on single sources or locations. By focusing on operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and growth opportunities throughout the supply chain, Promena helps its clients maximize business value. We’re constantly improving our platform, based on user feedback, along with data collected from international benchmarks such as Scoutbee, for instance,” concludes Orcun Guven.



In addition, both organizations have reiterated their commitment to exploring opportunities in relation to digital procurement, as well as jointly organizing webinars to serve as matchmaking platforms between suppliers and solution providers. Such activities are essential in supporting the development of sustainable digital procurement ecosystems.



About Scoutbee

Powered by AI and Big Data, Scoutbee enables faster end-to-end strategic sourcing processes with up to 90% less effort versus traditional methods. By providing comprehensive and dynamic supplier data, Scoutbee facilitates proactive sourcing decisions that strengthen supply chain resilience, improve sustainability, drive innovation, reduce time to market, and increase diversity. Scoutbee is trusted by industry leaders in automotive, fast-moving consumer goods, energy and utilities, and off-road vehicles. Having won many prestigious awards, including Gartner’s “Cool Vendor”, Spend Matters’ “50 Vendors to Watch”, and Unilever’s 2022 “Partner with Purpose”, Scoutbee is a recognized leader in AI-driven procurement technology. Backed by HV Capital (formerly HV Holtzbrinck Ventures), 42cap, Toba Capital, Atomico, Lakestar, and Next47, Scoutbee has raised $76m in funding to date.

About Promena

A procurement and supplier solutions platform, Promena was founded in 2001 to provide sustainable advantages and digital transformation in all corporate procurement activities through the cutting-edge electronic procurement services it offers. Promena operates under Zer Central Services and Trade A.Ş., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koç Holding. Turkiye’s first brand in this industry, Promena still holds market leadership as a pioneer in strategic procurement and supplier solutions through its innovative services, such as e-Sourcing, e-Procurement, SRM, and Contract Management. Promena, which has won a place in SpendMatters’ Solution Map for four consecutive years, is also listed on the website’s “50 Procurement Providers to Watch” list. The first Turkish company to be included in ISG’s Provider Lens report, which evaluates the world’s best companies in the field of procurement and supply chain management, Promena has also featured in the Capgemini website’s Digital Procurement Research Report.

