Screen Time Advice Empowers Parents with Strategies for Healthy Screen Use

The Screen Time Safety Guide is a digital course designed to help parents improve behavior. Offering a fresh perspective on this problem and inviting parents seeking help with emerging watch habits to take part and learn how to reverse ADHD symptoms without going cold turkey.

According to the latest research, it is estimated that roughly 129 million children and adolescents across the world suffer from Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, otherwise known as ADHD.

In the last 20 years, the UK alone has seen a 50-fold increase in prescriptions.

While modern studies list numerous potential ADHD causes, Screen Time Advice, a premier parent coaching company, points to uncontrolled screen time as one of the leading factors.

Screen Time Advice was founded by a group of child behavior experts and technology specialists. After uncovering common patterns that trigger emotional responses in children after consuming enough televised content, STA experts began working on an all-encompassing course that would teach parents how to respond to these triggers and manage their children’s usage of at-home screen tech like TVs, Games consoles, and Tablets

According to Screen Time Advice specialists, the course is laden with numerous benefits beyond reversing ADHD symptoms. Parents who successfully complete this 5-part course will also learn how to reduce tantrums, protect their child’s brain development, utilize positive frequencies via therapeutic content, deploy smart playtime techniques, and more.

As STA’s spokesperson underscores, most children are swayed by flashy lights and sounds designed to grab their attention, but unethical content creators have taken it too far. Screen Time Advice exists to educate parents on how to navigate around the dangers of this digital space

“Right now, dozens of billion dollar companies are battling each other for our attention. They don’t care who gets hurt in the process. Tech is supposed to make life easier. I knew that from working in the field using sound and light for therapy. We understood how frequencies affected the brain. Screen time is just light and sound frequencies; it’s less about the screen and more about what’s on the screen,” Screen Time Advice’s spokesperson said.

The Screen Time Advice course begins with a section titled “Healthy Development”. It explores the role of brain development in children, how to safeguard it from screentime influences, and how to spot content that fosters ADHD symptoms.

The next chapter dives into what STA experts define as “Screen Quality”, differentiating between safe and potentially harmful content and helping parents understand how to protect their children from overstimulation. Subsequent chapters lay the foundations of self-regulation, the role of imagination, and concrete steps each parent can take to change their child’s routine.

Beyond the 21-day screen time course, the full Screen Time Advice package also includes the Dopamine Fried Brain test, access to the budding Screen Time Community, and wholesome lists of recommended content that are regularly updated to keep things fresh.

More information about Screen Time Advice and its 5-module Video Course is available on the company’s official website.



Contact Info:

Name: Haseeb Ibrahim

Email: Send Email

Organization: screen time advice

Website: http://www.screentimeadvice.com/



Release ID: 89125105

