Screw Air Compressor Repair And Maintenance Services At Viet A

Viet A Equipment is a firm specializing in delivering commodities as well as screw air compressors repair and maintenance services in Ha Noi with nearby provinces.

Since a screw air compressor malfunctions or is unusable, that may cause losses for the work quality along with the productivity of a business. If breakdowns are substantial, they will even result in an explosion or fire. Recognizing those risks, Viet A Equipment offers screw air compressor maintenance and repair services assisting clients in periodically checking and identifying timely machine problems to avoidance of serious damage that reduces the productivity of the enterprise.

With more than 10 years of experience, Viet A can maintain and keep in good repair screw air compressors deriving from various brands such as Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, Sullair, Compair, Hitachi, Kobelco, Airman, Elgi, Fusheng, Hanbell, Compkorea, Buma, Hanshin, Yee, Kyungwon and others. Operating under the slogan "timely, dedicated, responsible", Viet A is available to aid customers 24/7 whenever screw compressor systems have problems, irrespective of holidays.

When using the repair and maintenance service at Viet A, customers will have the system status checked and surveyed for free. After the staff has checked thoroughly, Viet A will clearly quote all expenses before clients agree to repair. In addition, Viet A also assists in taking care of screw air compressors for 1-3 months, warranting 2000 machine running hours, giving advice on optimal solutions for screw air compressors problems, handling quickly or lending an air compressor for emergencies, and many other benefits.

The common screw air compressors malfunction that Viet A is definitely able to handle such as the machine operating without suitable pressure; dried oil, the compressor head assembly being stuck, uneven operation; leaking oil at the suction neck; compressed air mingling with oil and water; the control screen set being broken; unusually loud noises since operating; suspending working.

In addition to screw air compressor repair and maintenance services, Viet A also distributes a variety of commodities such as air compressors, air dryers, air compressor accessories, electric motor reducers, pneumatic diaphragm pumps, electric motors, gear reduction boxes, and the rest. Viet A applies warranty and free technical support for all commodities according to company policy. Simultaneously, the unit also has free delivery policies within up to 40km distance from the headquarters to the customer address, regardless of bulky products weighing over 50kg.

About the company

Viet A Equipment Joint Stock Company is one of the distributors of air compressors, air dryers, air compressor accessories, electric motor reducers, pneumatic diaphragm pumps, electric motors, gear reduction boxes, maintenance services, technical repair services, and more in Vietnam.

Launching in 2012, Viet A has constantly enhanced the quality of goods, services, and human resources, emphasizing the development of teams with experience and professional skills. The Viet A technician team is all well-trained with at least 5 years of experience.

