Scrubbed Welcomes New Chief People Officer to Executive Team

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrubbed, an outsourced bookkeeping, accounting, auditing, and corporate finance firm with operations in San Francisco, CA and the Philippines, announced today that Angelina "Lin" Mukhi has joined the executive team as Chief People Officer (CPO). In this role, Mukhi will oversee initiatives for capability building, HR transformation and enablers of business growth.

"Lin's approach to culture development goes hand-in-hand with our goals here at Scrubbed," said Gani Laguisma, Scrubbed co-founder and CEO, about Mukhi's new position. "Her strengths are in thought leadership, stakeholder management, people strategy development and leveraging technology to achieve operational excellence. She will be a change catalyst at Scrubbed, designing the transition roadmap to merge technical, people and culture initiatives with a keen business focus."

Mukhi's experience in HR operations and transformation spans both global and local organizations. Her innovative strategies earned her the distinction of Fellow in People Management (FPM), awarded by the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP), of which she is also the 2021 President.

"Scrubbed already provides an inclusive, supportive environment that inspires employees to bring their best selves to work," said Mukhi, speaking on her new position. "I will help drive that message home with people and culture initiatives that are grounded in business goals and create a more empowering, collaborative workplace."

Prior to joining Scrubbed, Mukhi earned multiple accolades for her work building people programs for growing organizations. At Accenture, Mukhi led HR set-up for the customer contact business of Accenture's Manila Delivery Center to its first 2500 employees. At HSBC, she designed and led execution of the company's mentoring program for talent management, a program launched in the Philippines that was adopted as a best practice in the APAC region. More recently, in 2018, she led the conceptualization and delivery of PHINMA's engagement program on holistic wellness which became an Exemplar People Program of the Year.

Mukhi is also an author and presenter who frequently speaks on topics of leadership development, HR technology, and future-proofing the workplace. She received her Master of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of the Philippines with a specialization in Organizational Psychology.

Scrubbed provides financial accounting services, corporate finance support services, tax compliance and advisory services, and professional firms support services for businesses of all sizes. The Scrubbed service model lets businesses focus on growth by taking on flexible and customized financial and accounting tasks to the degree its clients require.

