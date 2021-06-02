Singapore Corporate Services (SCS) to work with IMDA helping SMEs digitalise as we transition to a paperless society.

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd ("SCS"), a leading Singapore-based CPA firm, is now one of the official Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) appointed Pre-Approved Solutions Vendors for the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG). Following the appointment, SCS is now turning its sights to helping business owners with a new service designed to help SMEs use digital technologies and build more robust digital capabilities to seize growth opportunities in the digital economy.



SCS Announces New Options to Help SMEs Go Digital Following IMDA Appointment

Let's Get Digital: Removing Obstacles and Inefficiencies to Focus on Growth

Launched in 2018, the IMDA Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) is designed to help SMEs stay agile and competitive by 'Going Digital'. Under the scheme, SMEs can apply for PSG of up to 80% to work with one of the IMDA Pre-Approved Vendors on their digital journey.

The PSG covers sector-specific solutions, including retail, food, logistics, precision engineering, construction, and landscaping industries and areas such as customer management, data analytics, financial management, and inventory tracking.

As an approved vendor and beneficiary of IMDA and other government agency grants and incentives, SCS brings over 20 years of professional experience in accounting outsourcing services, providing them with the depth of understanding required to help SMEs transform into a cloud-enabled business.

Furthermore, with SCS's Xero cloud accounting and digital transformation solutions, SMEs can quickly access their financial results, forget about paperwork and processes, and focus on the main challenge: Growth.

SCS: Taking You Beyond Cloud-based Accounting

Highly aligned with IMDA's mission, SCS is dedicated to pushing for the evolution of the accounting industry by helping business transition to the cloud with the vision of capitalising on digital technologies to seize growth opportunities.

With this vision in mind, SCS became an early adopter – and Gold Partner - of Xero Accounting Software, providing added value and efficiency for companies looking to remove outdated excel-based bookkeeping and go paperless.

Partnered with SMEs from the beginning of their "Go Digital" journey, SCS takes a hands-on approach with the companies to transition, streamline reporting and guide businesses every step of the way.

"Going digital is more than cloud-based accounting. It is about tool integration and the synchronisation of processes across the entire business to create a workflow that is practical for day-to-day operations -- which will be essential in the years ahead," Alan Chang, Managing Director from SCS, explained.

"Now that accounting operations can be handled by technology, we can help business owners focus on making the right decision relating to cashflow forecasts, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and business expansion." Mr Chang added.

SMEs can also tap into SCS' outsourced CFO and advisory services on corporate tax and secretarial matters to ensure compliance with law and regulations. Meanwhile, transparent pricing and clear indicators of deliverables elevate the entire professional service process, keeping it fast and straightforward.

"SMEs can rely on SCS' experience, expertise and solutions to help them digitise while using PSG to reduce implementation costs and maximise the benefits of the grant," said Mr Chang.

To support SMEs' Go Digital, SCS offers cloud accounting solutions in three different packages - All-In-One Premium , Setup + Training Standard , and All-In-One Standard .

About SCS

Singapore Corporate Services Pte Ltd (SCS) is a CPA firm with over 20 years of experience. SCS provides professional bookkeeping and accounting outsourcing services, corporate and personal income tax, GST, payroll, company secretarial and other advisory services.

