SDVH releases a guide on the "6 Best Places To Live In Brighton"

SDVH [Self Drive Vehicle Hire], a leading self-drive vehicle hire company, has announced the release of its new guide about the best places to live in Brighton. The guide is designed to help visitors to the city, including tourists and international students, to find the perfect place to call home.

Brighton, which is a 1-hour drive from London, offers people a lively atmosphere, bustling cultural scene, and stunning seafront. The new guide from SDVH takes the guesswork out of finding the perfect place to live and has been written by the Managing Director of SDVH, James McNally, who uses his experience to provide in-depth information on the city's most desirable neighbourhoods based on factors like accessibility, amenities, affordability, and safety.

According to the guide, the top position goes to Kemptown which gives residents access to the beach all year around as it is just a stone's throw away. In second and third position are Seven Dials and The Lane which are known for modern amenities and historic architecture, respectively. This has made it one of the prime locations for young professionals, students, and families.

Talking to the media, James said, "Our new guide is designed to help make the process of relocation easier by providing valuable insights into each area. Several of our team members and regular clients have extensive experience of living in Brighton and believe it to be one of the best when it comes to living in the UK."

At the fourth position on the list is North Laine which is renowned for its stunning atmosphere, especially on the weekends. The guide however cautions readers that they may need to invest in a parking permit if they want to take up residence in North Laine. In fifth position is Hove Beach Huts which offers easy access to the beach as well as the South Downs National Park. Closing off the list is Preston Park which is renowned for its greenery with parks such as Preston Park and Queens Park. It’s also home to several excellent gyms and schools.

The guide is available for free on the company's website for readers to go through. There are also other guides available on their website including about the best places to live in Sheffield and Cornwall. Interested people can visit the SDVH [Self Drive Vehicle Hire] website today. https://sdvh.co.uk/.

