Sea Buckthorn in Kleveru Skincare

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2020 -- Kleveru, an Indonesian local skincare brand founded in March 2017, made skincare products mainly for sensitive skin. Kleveru knows the importance of using natural and also environmentally friendly ingredients. Kleveru as a brand is also against animal cruelty.



KLEVERU must have combo. Sea Buckthorn Essence Toner, Ceramide Calm Facial Oil, Ceramide Glow Hydrate Facial Oil, Glass Skin Overnight Serum, Sea Buckthorn Cleansing Gel. Protecting the skin-barrier health and suitable for sensitive skin.

In this modern era, smoke and pollution in the air keep rising, and will cause our skin to be more sensitive. Also, people are are in the middle of a pandemic right now, they have to work from home or work harder which will cause stress and excessive anxiety, and again those things will cause our skin to be more sensitive.

People with sensitive skin have to be extra careful in choosing skincare products to use. If they use the wrong products, their skin will tingle, dry, and rash will appear, they can even feel a burning sensation in their skin.

Just like Kleveru's tagline, which is "A Kleveru Way to Pamper Your Skin", Kleveru understands what Indonesian people needs, especially those with sensitive skin. Kleveru newest product, Sea Buckthorn Essence Toner (launched in August 2020), contains Sea Buckthorn that is suitable for sensitive skin.

What is Sea Buckthorn?

Sea Buckthorn is a bright orange fruit that is similar to berries, that turns out to be that ancient Tibetans use Sea Buckthorn to cure skin problems for thousands of years. This fruit grows naturally in European and Asian mountains, this fruit contains natural vitamin C 15 times more than an orange, and can also be used as a natural anti-oxidant. The vitamin C in Sea Buckthorn can resolve acne problem, moisturize, regenerate, and take care of the skin's elasticity, and also heal burns.

Which Kleveru products contain Sea Buckthorn?

Kleveru products that contain Sea Buckthorn are Sea Buckthorn Cleansing Gel and Essence Toner formulated to be fit with skin natural pH (5.2-5.5). Its contents that are balanced with natural skin can help to clear the skin without irritating the skin and can be used by all skin types. Kleveru Sea Buckthorn Cleansing Gel can be used to clean the face thoroughly without making it feels rough, soothes the skin and heals acne, brightens and fades acne scars, acts as an anti-inflammatory and soothes inflamed skin, also maintains skin's elasticity, and increases collagen production.

Meanwhile, Kleveru Sea Buckthorn Essence Toner, which is a combination of essence and toner, functions to refresh and moisturize, brighten and soften the skin, and also can be used to prepare the skin before putting on other skincare product so that the products absorb and work properly.

Aside from Sea Buckhorn, those two products did not contain SLS/SLES, paraben, alcohol, perfume, synthetic color, and other ingredients that can irritate the skin and eyes, so those products are certainly 100% safe to be used daily, even for pregnant and lactating women.

To buy or get more information about these two products or other Kleveru products, please visit their official website at www.kleveru.co.id or their social media at @kleveruorganics.

