"SEA Unicorn 2022" Top 30 Semi-Finalists Revealed

Participating enterprises develop a new cogitation in entrepreneurship through "Sea Unicorn 2022".





Event Details

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 8 June 2022 - "SEA Unicorn 2022", jointly organised by SEATech Ventures Corp . (OTCMKT:SEAV) and GreenPro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) have revealed the top 30 enterprises entering into the semi-final rounds where its first open-to-public offline event will be held at The Gardens Hotel in Mid Valley City from 2:00pm to 6:00pm on June 10."SEA Unicorn 2022", with the theme of "Mass Entrepreneurship, Mass Innovation" has attracted a total of 124 enterprises participating in this exclusive event where they were split into two groups, namely Tengfei and Tengda. The top 10 enterprises that stand out in the semi-final rounds will advance to the finals on July 18 at PJ Performing Arts Centre, Stage 1 Theatre.The participating enterprises have gone through the "SEA Unicorn 2022 Seminar" and the "Capital Induction Program" to develop and better their understanding in corporate values and capitalism that can benefit them in further application in their businesses.The organizers also aim to support entrepreneurs to think out of the box for value development, business expansion, and international capital market integration.Investors across different industries, which include fund managers from China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan will be invited to the "SEA Unicorn 2022" semi-finals as well the general public to witness Malaysia's next potential unicorns."SEA Unicorn 2022" is launched to discover and build the next ASEAN Unicorn enterprise on an international level. It also aligns with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation's (MOSTI) call to produce 5,000 companies, including five unicorns by 2025.The registration for "SEA Unicorn 2022" semi-finals is now open with limited seats! To secure a spot at the semi-finals, scan the QR code below to register.For more inquiries, please call +60 18-220 1057.Date：10June 2022（Friday）Time：2:00 PM – 6:00 PMLocation: The Gardens Hotel, Mid Valley City (The Gardens 1, Level 5)Contact Number: +60 18-220 1057**Successful registration will be notified by Email or WhatsApp

