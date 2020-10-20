Seaborn Deploys Infinera to Launch AMX-1 Submarine Network Services Connecting US and Brazil GlobeNewswire October 20, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and Seaborn Networks (Seaborn), a leading developer-owner-operator of submarine fiber optic cable systems, announced today the launch of new submarine network services on Seaborn’s AMX-1 submarine network segment connecting the U.S. and Brazil. Powered by Infinera’s XT Series submarine network platforms, featuring Infinera’s Infinite Capacity Engine (ICE) technology, Seaborn’s new network boasts modernized architecture and industry-leading spectral efficiency, enabling the company to optically bypass cable landing stations and reduce network costs.

The global economy relies heavily on uninterrupted data connectivity, which is fueled by increasing bandwidth demand and bandwidth-intensive applications such as cloud-based services. To address global bandwidth needs across the Americas, Seaborn operates two leading cable systems, Seabras-1 and AMX-1, both powered by Infinera solutions. Seaborn’s AMX-1 cable system provides transport, Ethernet private line, and IP services on a geographically diverse path from its Seabras-1 cable, connecting Rio de Janeiro and Jacksonville, Florida, to offer its customers high-capacity, low-latency connectivity services.

“Our longstanding relationship with Infinera and this collaboration have enabled us to cost-efficiently address our customers’ growing capacity demands with reliable, low-latency solutions purpose-built for subsea transport,” said Paul Cannon, Vice President of Engineering & Operations at Seaborn. “Key factors in Seaborn’s selection of Infinera’s solutions are its history of consistently delivering industry-leading optical engines and the roadmap for its ICE6 800G generation technology.”

“We’re pleased to partner with Seaborn to provide submarine network services enabling the company to operate a resilient, high-capacity network,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Sales at Infinera. “Infinera’s optical engines consistently demonstrate proven benefits in subsea applications, delivering superior spectral efficiency while significantly lowering network costs. With Infinera’s optical engine, Seaborn has the network capacity needed today and can seamlessly upgrade its network in the future to Infinera’s ICE6 800G generation coherent technology with ease as bandwidth demands dictate.”

About SeabornSeaborn addresses global communications needs across the Americas delivering wavelength, Ethernet private line and IP services. Unique among independent cable operators, Seaborn fully operates and maintains its submarine and terrestrial cable infrastructure. POPs, terrestrial backhaul, landing stations and subsea cable are all under Seaborn’s control. The Seaborn management team has designed, built, and operated more subsea cable systems than any other telecom management team including over 75 landing stations, 250 global POPs, and 250,000 km of subsea fiber optic cable. Visit www.seabornnetworks.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn.

About InfineraInfinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet-optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, subsea, data center interconnect and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter @Infinera and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog.

