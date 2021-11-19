SEACA MAJOR 2021 Gives Major Excitement of International Tournament with Prizes for eSports Fans All Over Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The highlight of UniPin SEACA 2021 series, SEACA MAJOR starts today (Friday, 19/11) at 10.20 Western Indonesian Time. After kicking off on November 12th with a series of webinars and ladies tournaments, SEACA 2021 will be the final PUBG Mobile (PUBGM) match for the 32 strongest esports teams from Southeast Asia. SEACA MAJOR 2021 will be held for three days until Sunday, 21stNovember 2021.



Only 1 team from each public and ladies category that will be crowned as the UniPin SEACA 2021 winners. All competing teams came from 5 different countries, namely Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Thailand, and Brunei Darussalam. Every team has gone through the qualifier stage in their respective countries which were held since mid-June this year. Malaysia is represented by 4 teams, with big names such as FANX MY in the public category and Richie Angels in the ladies category. The total prizepool up for grabs at SEACA this season is USD 33.000 or MYR138.000.

SEACA MAJOR 2021 will be held fully online and can be streamed through the official website seacaexpo.com. The first day of the match features a grand final match from 1 to 5. The live streams will be provided in 2 different languages, Indonesian language and English. The international casters such as Om Wawa and El Dogee will accommodate international audiences who will support their favourite teams.

Through the same platform, UniPin Community (UNITY) has prepared various entertainment and exciting prizes. Fans from all countries can register for early access to the entire tournament, including chances to win best gaming items such as gaming chairs, smartphones or UniPin Credits. Registration on the seacaexpo.com will not be charged and can be done at any time.

UniPin SEACA 2021 is hosted by UniPin Community (UNITY) and supported by PB ESI, Tencent, Moonton, OVO as main sponsor, Grab, Advan, Rexus, Sandisk, Cliqq 7-Eleven and Eplayment. Follow the tournaments' official Instagram at @seaca.gg or @unipinindonesia for more general informations.

For media inquiries

Fildzah Amalia

Media Relation

pr@unipin.com

Tel: +62 831-4421-2624