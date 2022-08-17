Seafood Expo Asia Brings the Seafood Industry Back Together in Singapore

Industry Suppliers and Buyers to gather from 14-16 September 2022 for networking, sourcing and learning opportunities in the Asian Market

PORTLAND, USA

17 August 2022 - Seafood Expo Asia, The Seafood Marketplace for Asia , produced by Diversified Communications, organizer of the world’s leading seafood trade events, is bringing the industry back together for three-day of in-person networking, sourcing and knowledge sharing. The 10th edition of Seafood Expo Asia is taking place in Singapore from 14-16 September 2022 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

“After three years of doing business online, buyers from across Asia are ready for the face-to-face networking, product sampling and meeting opportunities that only in-person events can provide,” said Ms. Iris Kwan, Event Director, Diversified Communications.

Industry professionals attending the Expo will be able to find the latest seafood products, equipment and services from over 200 exhibiting companies representing more than 38 countries. New countries to the event include Bangladesh, Latvia, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and Yemen. In addition, 18 regional and national pavilions will participate in the 10th edition of the Expo including new pavilions from Argentina, Ecuador, India, Latvia, Japan, Papua New Guinea and Turkey.

“There is strong interest from worldwide suppliers to enter or expand their business in the Asian market,” added Ms. Kwan. “The exhibit hall is close to being sold out and welcoming companies from so many countries shows the importance of the seafood market in this part of the world.”

During the three-day event,

international suppliers of fresh, chilled, frozen, canned and value-added seafood products will showcase their offerings to buyers from across Asia, including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, catering services, importers, distributors, seafood market and other retail and foodservice companies. In addition, companies with equipment and services will feature solutions for the seafood industry value chain.

The

can be viewed on the event’s website.

Seafood Expo Asia brings back its Business Matchmaking Program, which matches exhibiting seafood suppliers with high-volume seafood buyers and importers. The business matchmaking and meeting scheduling program is designed to facilitate buyers and suppliers’ trading, sourcing and networking needs. Meetings will take place face-to-face in a dedicated location at the Expo.

To complement the halls packed with innovative products and exhibits, the event will host informative and thought-provoking conference sessions led by industry experts. Through speaker presentations and panel discussions, the conference program will provide insights on the latest seafood market trends including sustainability, traceability, innovation, aquaculture, logistics and financing, topics on meeting consumers’ needs and more. The complete conference program can be viewed at:

.

Special events, organized during the three-day expo, will enhance attendees’ experience and product knowledge. Culinary demonstrations will feature Chefs’ best way to handle and prepare seafood products through their favorite recipes. The Product Showcase will highlight the latest market-ready offerings from exhibiting companies and buyers will be able to taste some of the products in the Tasty Kitchen. The “Knowing Your Fish” educational presentations will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of unique market seafood species.

Seafood industry professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo Asia and register to attend for free by visiting





Note: Member of the press can register for free here .

About Seafood Expo Asia

Hashtag: #SeafoodExpoAsia

Seafood Expo Asia is a trade event where buyers and suppliers of seafood from around the world come together to network and conduct business in the lucrative Asian market. The event is produced by Diversified Communications and takes place annually in Asia. SeafoodSource is the exposition’s official media covering industry news year-round. www.seafoodexpo.com/asia .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products Diversified Communications connects, educates and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: food and beverage, healthcare, natural and organic, business management and technology. The company’s global seafood portfolio of expositions and media includes Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, Seafood Expo Global/Seafood Processing Global, Seafood Expo Asia and SeafoodSource.com. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com .