My Tooth Media has updated its Search Box Optimization (SBO) service for dental professionals, including pediatric dentists, orthodontists, and endodontists who are looking to grow their clinics.

The recently enhanced digital marketing program utilizes the autosuggest function for search engines including Google, Bing, and YouTube, with the goal of increasing organic traffic and boosting online visibility, attracting new patients to its clients' websites.

More information can be found at https://www.mytoothmedia.com/

Backlinko recently reported that 23% of searchers use Google's autocomplete function, a number that increased for local queries. "My Tooth Media's" SBO service has been built with these statistics in mind, designed to deliver more buyer-intent leads to dental practices that sign up for the service.

"My Tooth Media" is an experienced marketing agency that employs ethical practices for its autocomplete program. The team ensures that it adheres to Google's algorithm standards and focuses on organic search results and creating value for users, underscoring that this is a so-called white hat technique.

The agency's clients, who get the exclusive rights to a keyword phrase of their choice., will start appearing as a suggestion in the search box when a potential client types in their query. The service empowers clinics to attain up to all ten organic spots on the first SERP (Search Engine Result Page), which has a positive effect on the click-through rate and brand building.

The SBO service employs SEO for content creation that resonates with a target audience, which improves overall organic rankings in addition to optimizing the autocomplete functions. Unlike SEO, though, SBO makes a dental clinic the sole name to appear on the first SERP instead of having them compete over the spots in Google's 3-pack. "My Tooth Media" regularly tracks and presents reports on traffic results, giving its clients insight into the increased traffic the service provides.

About "My Tooth Media"

"My Tooth Media" was founded three years ago by dental marketing expert Damien Gallow. The SBO service can be used for both national franchises and corporations, as well as local clinics.

"Your business will prominently feature in the auto-complete box of search engines, giving the impression of strong recommendations or authoritative status," said Gallow. "As a result, people will be naturally inclined to choose your business. After all, from your customers' perspective, Google and Bing themselves are suggesting your services."

