Search Shark Media Announces Content Marketing Service For Spokane Orthodontists

Search Shark Media, a marketing agency specializing in search engine visibility for orthodontists, has launched a new brand-building service that uses content in 6 popular formats to improve search engine rankings, without traditional ads.

Search Shark Media’s new brand-building service has been optimized to help orthodontists rank at or near the top of the search results, for even the most competitive keywords. The content creation program provides unique and interesting articles about orthodontist services, without using traditional ads.

More information about multimedia content creation strategies, building brand visibility in search engine results, and Search Shark Media's services can be found at https://searchsharkmedia.clientcabin.com/app/proposal

While traditional marketing strategies often focus heavily on advertising, research suggests that many consumers actively ignore ads and search engine links with “Sponsored Ad” banners. Instead of using ads, Search Shark Media generates content about each client in 6 popular multimedia formats, and places the content on trusted, high-ranking websites.

As each piece of content becomes available online, after review and approval by the client, search algorithms can see that the new information is relevant, interesting, and hosted on trustworthy websites. These factors help each piece of content to rank highly on its own, and provide an additional boost to the client's main website or landing page.

When used as a short-term strategy, this technique provides up to 6 additional searchable links, with each piece of content containing information about the client and their services, as well as links to their website. However, when used as a long-term strategy, content creation has been shown to help clients rank at or near the top for even highly competitive industry keywords.

With traditional advertising strategies, an orthodontist may be able to rank at the top of the search engine, but each link will also include a “Sponsored Ad” banner, and provides only temporary benefits. Using content creation strategies, links will never contain “Sponsored Ad” banners, and will never expire.

Content creation strategies also allow orthodontists to provide useful, interesting, and actionable information for potential patients that are seeking answers online. Content can include helpful guides to common problems, information about when to seek professional help, and details about the most popular services being offered.

Search Shark Media provides this multimedia content strategy as a complete, “Done-For-You” service. Clients will never be asked to write, record, or produce any of their own content, though they are encouraged to provide direction for topics, themes, and services they wish to focus on.

More information about Search Shark Media content creation, brand-building techniques for orthodontists, and the benefits of long-term campaigns can be found at https://searchsharkmedia.clientcabin.com/app/proposal

