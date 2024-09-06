Search Shark Media Announces New Marketing Solutions For Lakewood Orthodontists

Orthodontists in Lakewood, WA can now improve their online visibility with a new omnichannel content marketing service, announces Search Shark Media.

Lakewood-based digital marketing agency Search Shark Media is now introducing an omnichannel and hyper-localized content marketing solution based on multiple branded media pieces - from informative articles to podcasts and videos. Its team regularly creates original content that is repurposed into five different formats which are then distributed to over 300 high-authority websites.

With research from the University of Southern California estimating that people see around 5,000 ads per day, with a percentage of that being various marketing campaigns, brands must rethink their personalization strategies to improve their online visibility, explains the company. Search Shark Media tackles this challenge by leveraging its years of marketing experience and knowledge into a holistic content amplification framework. The goal of each custom marketing plan is to expand client reach both in number and quality, so Lakewood orthodontists consistently connect with high-intent and high-quality leads.

The experienced marketing agency now offers complete “done-for-you” solutions that help orthodontists scale their content production without the high costs associated with traditional advertising. Its team, composed of professional marketers and advertising experts, is single-minded in building sustainable marketing campaigns focused on hyper-local content for orthodontists.

This is the differentiating factor of the agency. Search Shark Media has a proven track record of generating sustainable results that can be scaled as the orthodontic practice grows. Compared to traditional ads that disappear once the balance runs out, Search Shark Media’s omnichannel marketing services continue to drive traffic and build brand authority over time.

“We believe in the power of organic traffic growth as it has given various businesses we’ve worked with incredible results. These are quick fixes or temporary solutions,” explains agency founder and digital marketing expert Mirchelle M. “Instead, we’re here to help you build a sustainable, thriving online presence that continues to grow with unique exposure campaigns. With Search Shark Media, you’re not getting a service - you’re getting a partner in your journey to truly done-for-you organic traffic.”

Currently, the team specializes in content amplification for orthodontists in and around Lakewood, including Olympia, Tacoma, Tumwater, and Dupont.

