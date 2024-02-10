Seaside Real Estate Agency Highlights Opportunities in Dubai Property Market, Golden Visa Benefits, and Top Communities

—

Seaside Real Estate Agency provides expert analysis on the Dubai real estate market, detailing the advantages of the Golden Visa and showcasing top communities for investment and luxury living.

Investing in Dubai with Seaside

Dubai offers investors a unique opportunity to acquire new properties in an uncomplicated and quick way. Seaside Real Estate Agency, led by General Manager Yoann Guillerm, is pioneering in the industry with properties that promise exceptional returns on investment (ROI) between 7% and 12%. Investing in Dubai comes with the assurance of full ownership, aligning with international norms, and minimal risk of rental defaults.

The property market in Dubai is experiencing significant growth. Seaside notes that this is driven by flexible payment plans and substantial government investment in the city's development. Dubai is cementing itself as the perfect blend of profitability and luxury living, and with the 2040 urban plan set to double the population, there’s no stopping it. Starting at €150,000, investors can acquire new-build properties in prime locations that feature premium amenities like swimming pools and gyms, at a significantly lower cost than other major cities globally.

Tax Advantages in Dubai

Investing in Dubai's real estate offers notable tax benefits that attract global investors.

Key benefits include:

No Personal Income Tax: Profit from property investments, including rental income and capital gains, are not taxed, guaranteeing maximum ROI.

No Capital Gains Tax: Investors retain full profit from property sales, with no tax deductions on capital gains.

Low Transaction Costs: Costs pertaining to buying and selling property, like registration fees and agent commissions, are comparatively low.

No Annual Property Taxes: It is not required to pay annual taxes on the value of property, lowering the cost of ownership.

No Inheritance Tax: In Dubai, individuals are not subject to taxes on inherited real estate, making it easier to pass on assets to heirs without incurring tax liabilities.



Golden Visa: A Gateway to Dubai

The Dubai Golden Visa offers a long-term residency, renewed every 5 or 10 years, which real estate investors are made eligible for by owning a property valued at a minimum of AED 2 million. This policy cancels out sponsorship requirements and instead grants family sponsorships, simplifying the process of obtaining long-term residency and enhancing Dubai's appeal as a favorable investment destination.

Exploring Dubai's Premier Communities



Seaside's portfolio features a selection of Dubai's most sought-after communities, including the vibrant Marina and the illustrious Palm Jumeirah, along with emerging locales such as Arjan and Al Furjan. These communities are characterized by their unique lifestyles, with a range of amenities, waterfront access, and upscale residential options.

Palm Jumeirah:

Investing in Palm Jumeirah can be seen as acquiring a share in a prestigious and well-established real estate area. It's known for its luxurious villas and resorts, offering a stable property market with a history of sustained interest.

Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR):

Properties at Jumeirah Beach Residence provide more than a seaside location; they offer a blend of comfort and convenience. This area is recognized for its high-quality living standards and amenities, appealing to those interested in both property value and lifestyle.

The Marina:

The Marina is a sought-after location for its scenic waterfront and active atmosphere. Property here combines aesthetic appeal with enduring appeal, a factor for those considering where to allocate their investment for both enjoyment and financial considerations.

Business Bay:

Business Bay is a prime example of a central business district that attracts a variety of investment interests. Its mix of commercial and residential properties offers diverse opportunities for investment in a core urban setting.

Arjan and Al Furjan:

Investing in emerging areas like Arjan and Al Furjan means entering markets that have shown recent growth. These communities are developing, which may be attractive for those looking to invest in properties with the potential for appreciation as the neighborhoods mature.

Conclusion: Seaside, a Real Estate Partner in Dubai

Seaside Real Estate Agency invites potential investors to explore the dynamic opportunities within Dubai's real estate market. With a comprehensive suite of services, Seaside simplifies the investment process, from property selection to rental management, ensuring a seamless experience for those looking to buy an apartment in Dubai.

More information and property listings are available on the Seaside website.

