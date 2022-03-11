SEATS ASIA LAUNCHED TO PROMOTE F&B IN SINGAPORE.

—

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, many businesses have been facing a lot of challenges due to the shifting market demands and the circuit breaker (CB) lockdown that was enforced by the government. However, one sector that remains promising is the food and beverage (F&B) sector, which saw a substantial increase in online sales by 45% in mid-2020, according to Statista.com.

With many companies rebranding and pivoting to tap into the F&B market, Seats Asia – a Singapore-based Asian food and lifestyle ezine – has been launched with the main mission to connect consumers with the best food spots around the island, while giving new up and coming F&B establishments an online platform to be featured and promoted.

Born in Malaysia circa 2018 as Seats, Seats Asia has had its eyes set on expanding throughout Asia as a food directory. Seats Asia is a sister company of Weave Asia — a digital marketing and social media agency based in Singapore and Malaysia. Seats Asia’s main objective as a directory is to help F&B businesses promote themselves through digital media while helping foodies find the best new eats wherever they are in Asia; starting with Singapore.

For foodies on the lookout for new food haunts, Seats Asia regularly publishes new blog articles that feature the hippest restaurants and gastronomic offerings in and around Singapore, as well as foodie-related posts discussing topics from how to snap Insta-worthy food pictures to how to start one’s vegan journey.

F&B establishments can get in touch with Seats Asia via email at hello@seats.asia/ telephone at +65 9782 4888 to start promoting their business. Seats Asia is located at 33 Ubi Avenue 3 Vertex, #05-08 Singapore 408868. Visit their website at www.seats.asia.

