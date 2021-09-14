SecIron Leading As Top Mobile Security Provider in ASEAN

SecIron aims to provide enterprise-grade solutions that are robust and reliable for a complete protection of sensitive private data, business resources and brands as a response to the rise of cybersecurity breaches and issues that arose.

SecIron, a new key player in cybersecurity in the ASEAN region, brings their A-game with their vast experience of securing mobile apps for industries across banking, insurance, governments, and gaming.

Due to the pandemic which resulted in mass digitization in 2020, the current situation of cybersecurity is potentially at risk as end-users data and information are being leaked.

As a consequence, SecIron aims to provide enterprise-grade solutions which are geared towards an End-To-End solution for Mobile Application Security with a codeless, easy to integrate solution that takes away programming and coding hassles for app developers.

Nicole Ban, the Chief Operating Officer of SecIron shared that “We are committed to creating a secure mobile future through innovation and development of Mobile Application Security technologies in safeguarding business and communities from cybercriminals and mobile threats.”

The mobile security provider is the first in the industry to be able to provide App Protection for HarmonyOS based mobile applications in Huawei devices. The company also provides android app hardening services with their IronWALL for a full-stacked security which uses multi-layered hardening solutions on core programming source codes and library files using a Virtual Machine Platform.

As for iOS hardening, the security hardening is done right down to the bit-code level through a secured Virtual Machine platform. Besides these products, SecIron also has an IronSKY product that provides the ultimate solution that allows developers and security operators to monitor in real-time the state of the apps against possible cyber intrusions.

SecIron is a mobile application security solutions company with its headquarters based in Tokyo, Japan. With their team of specialists, SecIron continuously develops future-proof mobile application security solutions that are easy to implement through a code-less holistic approach, making mobile threats a thing of the past.

Their flagship products IronWALL and IronSKY have safeguarded tens of thousands of mobile applications in various industries.

For more information on the cybersecurity products and services provided by SecIron, visit https://www.seciron.com.

About SecIron

SecIron delivers the best mobile application security solution by offering a comprehensive and deep health scan that dissects and analyzes application vulnerabilities and threats. The company currently provides its services to hundreds of satisfied clients, safeguarding thousands of mobile applications across various industries such as finance, commerce, gaming, and the public sector.

