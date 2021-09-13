The second bullet of Master Zhou Fayuan's "Good Luck Strategy Live Webinar"

Grasp the chance to get good luck for 2021 with 7 exciting hot tips

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional Fengshui master Chau will work with the popular DJ AKI Chan to share Fengshui tips to you on life, work, and interpersonal relationships during the live on EventX, so that you will have endless good luck in the rest of 2021.

Master Chau will have live-streaming "Good Luck Strategy Live Webinar" on the platform of the virtual event SaaS company EventX at 10pm on Wednesday, September 15th, and share with the audience about different types of fortune strategy. Do you want to know the second half of 2021 Chinese Zodiac ranking list in fortune? What are the three methods to survive under the epidemic? What is the most effective way and strategies of worshiping God. And for the rest of the year, when is the most prosperous month to worship God? Which number is the lucky one when choosing a car plate?

Moreover, Master Chau will share more on the key tactics to win the lottery plan, and the five-element color number that brings good luck to you. If you want to know what kind of clothes are easy to open in the lottery, and when is the best day to buy the lottery, you should not miss this webinar. Whether you want to avoid bad luck, or want to go to the next level, don't miss it. Don't forget to choose the Feng Shui topics you are interested in on the registration form and let Master Zhou crack them one by one during the live broadcast. Let's greet the good luck that can't be stopped!

"Good Luck Strategy Live Webinar"

Date: Sept 15

Time: 8:30PM to 9:10PM