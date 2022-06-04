Second Successful Day at Trento Festival of Economics

TRENTO, Italy, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full halls, people queuing since early morning, the public in Piazza Duomo and in the city streets, orange everywhere. The response to this second day's events confirms the positive start of the Trento Festival of Economics, organised by the 24 ORE Group and Trentino Marketing on behalf of the Autonomous Province of Trento, with the contribution of the Municipality and University of Trento. Among the day's highlights was a speech at the Social Theatre by the 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, the father of microcredit.



Yunus, founder of Grameen Bank, prompted by questions from Sole 24 Ore journalist Alessia Maccaferri, recounted how his virtuous experience behind the individual development of so many people came about. "I am not a banker, I became one. I was just a young teacher in a village in Bangladesh. Every day I thought about what I could do, even small things, to help poor people and protect them from usurers. Then I decided: I would provide, at honest rates, the money they needed for their activities, be it setting up a business, selling their goods or harvesting their crops”. Then he touched on the urgent climate issue: "Our planet is burning. We must stop global warming, now”, he said, drawing applause. After Yunus's enthusiasm and energy, the meeting on social enterprise and sustainable development continued with the participation of Minister for Disability Erika Stefani, for a special session on the sphere of vulnerability.

In addition to Stefani, this day of the Festival saw among its protagonists the Minister for Equal Opportunities Elena Bonetti, the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and, via video link-up, the Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani. Anticipation is high for tonight's performance by singer-songwriter Mahmood.

