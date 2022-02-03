Second year in a row: OctaFX receives ‘Best in Class––Social Copy Trading 2022’ award

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 3 February 2022 - The authoritative ForexBrokers.com platform has recently honoured global Forex broker OctaFX as 'Best in Class––Social Copy Trading 2022'. OctaFX managed to receive this award for the second year in a row.









January has been a strong month so far for international Forex broker OctaFX. The online platform ForexBrokers.com recognised the fintech company with the 'Best in Class––Social Copy Trading 2022' award.

Steven Hatzakis, the Global Director of Research at ForexBrokers.com, maintains that 'with so much competition in the social copy trading market as Forex brokers race to offer more and more trading tools, OctaFX has positioned itself as best in class for social copy trading in 2022'.

Hatzakis continued by saying: 'While a growing number of brokers offer social copy trading tools from third-party providers, OctaFX has launched its own platform, which helps distinguish its offer in this category among other best-in-class finishers'.

Forexbrokers.com is a significant and influential voice in the Forex industry. Managing an accurate and meticulous testing methodology that is reflected in much-anticipated annual reviews, the platform has provided over 50,000 words of research.

Related to copy trading, OctaFX only recently introduced an upgrade to this particular service segment. Clients can now copy the experienced traders' orders in equal, double, triple, or any other desired volume. Learn more about OctaFX new copying settings on the official website .





About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience and a top-notch service to over 7.5 million traders worldwide.

In that sense, OctaFX has won more than 45 awards since its foundation, including the 2021 'Best Forex Broker Asia' award and the 2020 'Most Transparent Broker' award from Global Banking & Finance Review and Forex Awards, respectively.





